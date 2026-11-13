New Books Roundup Covers Fairies, Time Travel and Irish Mourning

A weekly books roundup reviews new fiction and non-fiction, including Niall Williams's 57-page novella set in Faha, Arianne James's Tasmanian historical debut, Natalie Sue's Valleyview apartment tale, Susanna Clarke's fairy siege of Durham and Claire North's time-travelling love story.

A new books roundup surveys strange goings-on in this week's fiction and non-fiction. Fairies are laying siege to Durham, a time traveller is playing havoc with Napoleon's plans and two elderly Irishmen are expecting answers from the afterlife.

And that is just the fiction. In non-fiction, readers encounter some very spooky ladies, a parade of political performers and a world order that is looking decidedly disorderly. Niall Williams returns to the fictional Irish village of Faha with a novella of just 57 pages, published by Bloomsbury at $23. The power of this book belies its short-story length.

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Ganga Crowe and Bat Considine Pact

It centres on two lifelong friends, elderly Ganga Crowe and Bat Considine. Four times a week, Bat visits Ganga's home; their conversation is sparse, but they take comfort in each other's company through a well-worn ritual of tea, newspapers and staring into the fire. The two have made a pact: whoever dies first must let the survivor know why the world exists and what lies in the mind of God.

When death finally claims one of them, the survivor initially refuses to leave his side, faithfully waiting for word from the afterlife. The remainder traces the customs and traditions of Irish mourning as neighbours gather to celebrate a life, proving true the local adage that in Faha, a funeral beat two weddings. Williams appends an essay detailing the genesis of the story, which, though interesting, feels somewhat unnecessary.

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Ultimately the work is infused with lyricism, beauty and quiet spirituality, its sadness gently balanced by the warmth and solidarity of a tight-knit community. Arianne James makes her debut with a work of historical fiction published by HarperCollins at $33. It is set in and around the coast of Tasmania and follows three generations of women from the late 1800s to the early 1920s.

Isla and Selkie Folklore Mystery

The setting, a ramshackle mansion, is suitably Gothic as the back-and-forth narrative tracks 21-year-old Isla fighting for independence from her mother, Clara, while preparing for the return of her estranged aunt, Adelaide. The two share similar sensibilities, in particular an obsession with the ocean and its mysterious depths. The folklore and mythology of selkies, shapeshifting creatures that can transform between seal and human, carry the narrative and imbue it with a magical-realist tint.

Why does Isla keep dreaming about swimming in a different shape and eating the glittering, metallic flesh of fish? James's debut novel melds fact and superstition as it explores mother-daughter relationships, sibling bonds and rivalry, love, loss and mental illness. You need to settle into its rhythm, as it is a slow-moving, atmospheric book that gradually teases out long-held family secrets, leaving no easy answers and plenty of ambiguity.

Mona Valleyview Complex Neighbors

Natalie Sue's You'll Love It Here, published by HarperCollins at $35, introduces Mona, who does not exactly love her neighbours. In fact, she does her best to avoid them, giving them uncharitable nicknames like Old White Perve and Weird Girl. She lives in a less-than-salubrious, 16-unit complex called Valleyview in Calgary, Canada, which contrary to expectations offers no such vista.

Though she is one of the old-timers, having lived there for five years, Mona makes no attempt to beautify her flat, seeing it as a temporary stopgap rather than a permanent home. After a series of unfortunate events, including a meltdown at her marketing job and a fire at the building in which her live-in landlady is injured, Mona reluctantly agrees to take on superintendent duties for a spell, cue all manner of unavoidable interactions and hijinks with her fellow tenants.

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You'll Love It Here is a light, funny and warm-hearted tale about an insecure, lonely character finding a sense of belonging in the community she once shunned. Mona's slow-burn romance with Sami, the cute cook at the local diner, also offers a welcome distraction from managing the motley crew of residents whose life stories she finally deigns to understand.

Durham Fairies Ranulf Flambard

Susanna Clarke, author of Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, returns with The Bishop of Durham Attempts to Surrender the City, illustrated by Victoria Sawdon and published by Bloomsbury at $33. It combines history with folklore as it imagines the Northern English city of Durham being overtaken by fairies, enchanted trees that move and withstand the axes of woodchoppers and rivers that block the passage of boats.

In the middle of the siege is the Bishop of Durham, one Ranulf Flambard, who does his best to capitulate to the invaders, only to find the fairy folk have vanished. Ranulf then sets out on a quest to find their king. Victoria Sawdon's black-and-white illustrations border the pages like medieval manuscripts and add interest to a story that feels somewhat insubstantial and unfinished.

The final chapter explores the intersection of children's literature, fantasy, landscape and nature, and is actually more engaging than the tale itself. I still keep company with magicians and giants, fairies and fauns, Clarke points out, explaining her predilection for writing magic realism and how she is drawn to what she calls liminal creatures between the non-human and human worlds.

Cal Olivier Napoleon Time Travel

Claire North's As We Fall Through Time, published by Hachette at $35, follows time-traveller and gender-bender Cal, who meets Olivier in 1789 during Revolutionary France and falls in love with the young soldier. Olivier dies when Napoleon invades Russia, but Cal is determined to change this fate and enlists the help of another time traveller, Fadimatu, an archivist trying to catalogue and preserve human knowledge.

As We Fall Through Time is an entertaining read, because who does not want to escape a world governed by the strict laws of chronology? It does, however, demand close attention: without it, the constant jumping across non-linear timelines quickly becomes disorienting. There are paradoxes and multiple incarnations of the same characters that the reader must keep track of. Olivier may live to spend more time with Cal, but tampering with history brings its own set of consequences.