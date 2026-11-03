CHOICE Shonky Awards 2026 name Hisense, Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Virgin Australia, Sony

CHOICE has named Hisense, Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Virgin Australia, Sony, Petcover and Quest Nutrition among the winners of its annual Shonky Awards for poor products and services.

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE has announced the winners of its annual Shonky Awards, now in their 21st year, with a washer-dryer that takes more than 25 hours to complete a full cycle among the recipients.

Virgin Australia, Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Sony, Petcover and Quest Nutrition also picked up awards. CHOICE chief executive Monique Perry said companies continue to treat consumers badly across Australia. She said at a time when most consumers are doing it tough, companies might be expected to give people a break, but there was no shortage of contenders this year.

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Hisense wins Shonky for washer-dryer ratings

Hisense won a Shonky for advertising its 2025 Series 8i heat pump combo washer-dryer as super energy efficient with an eight-star drying rating and a five-star washing rating. CHOICE said those ratings can only be achieved using a 13.5 hour eco dry cycle and a 728 minute wash cycle, a combined time of more than 25 hours for one load. Perry said Hisense's advertising was gaming a broken system.

She said manufacturers get to nominate which program is assessed for energy ratings, usually one that produces the best efficiency outcome rather than one households would actually use. She said over 13 hours to dry a load is an unrealistic wait for most households. A Hisense spokesperson said the energy rating displayed on the product is determined under the Australian government's regulated Energy Rating Scheme and applicable Greenhouse and Energy Minimum Standards requirements.

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The company said some customers prioritise efficiency and lower running costs by running cycles overnight on off-peak electricity, while others value speed and capacity. Ticketek and Ticketmaster both received Shonkys for what CHOICE called sneaky tactics that fleece fans, including dynamic pricing and in demand seats. Dynamic pricing, common in transport and hotels, is a more recent phenomenon for live events and lets prices fluctuate based on demand. Perry said the tactic is pushing ticket prices to ridiculous new heights.

Ticketek and Ticketmaster called out for ticket pricing

She said John Farnham fans who logged on to Ticketek for a tribute concert earlier this year faced variable prices, with Ultimate tickets costing up to 1,650 dollars. NRL supporters buying tickets to some 2026 matches through Ticketmaster reported in demand seats selling for 50 dollars more than regular seats just one row and one bay apart.

A Ticketek spokesperson said dynamic pricing was the most effective way of reducing scalping via unauthorised secondary market resellers by reducing the opportunity to prey on unsuspecting fans. Ticketmaster said it does not use surge pricing or algorithms that automatically raise prices in response to real-time demand, and that event organisers set prices.

It said in demand tickets are priced closer to market value and may be reviewed over the sales period, but do not automatically increase because more fans join a queue. Virgin Australia won a Shonky for imposing strict deadlines on customers to use credits issued for flights cancelled between 2020 and 2022 during COVID-19 travel restrictions. Customers had to book trips by 30 June this year and use the credits for flights taking off before 27 May 2027.

CHOICE said 75 million dollars of credits went unused and were returned to Virgin's bottom line. Perry said customers who did not successfully scramble to book in time lost their money to Virgin's revenue. She said CHOICE would love to see consumers get the 75 million dollars back or have unlimited time to use the flight credits.

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A Virgin spokesperson said more than 93 per cent of COVID credits were redeemed by guests, supported by strong bookings over the past four years. Following extensions between 2023 and 2025, the airline regularly communicated the expiry date and later extended the fly-by date to 27 May 2027, giving guests almost another year to travel.

Virgin Australia, Sony and Petcover receive awards

Sony was awarded a Shonky for moving to phase out physical copies of games for its PlayStation console from January 2028, when customers will only be able to pay for digital downloads. Perry said this would be less of an issue if customers actually owned digital content purchased from Sony. She said the reality is that buyers only purchase a licence to access content via Sony's digital storefronts, a licence that can be ended at any time without a refund.

CHOICE said such a system proved problematic in June when a movie licensing agreement between Sony and StudioCanal ended in the UK and Europe, causing 500 films that customers had paid to own in their digital libraries to vanish without any refund. Pet insurer Petcover won a Shonky for a policy that updates every year to reclassify all conditions the pet has previously experienced as pre-existing, excluding them from cover even if the customer does not switch to a new policy.

Perry said the policy's definition of pre-existing conditions is also problematic and one of the broadest CHOICE has seen, covering any condition with the same clinical signs as another injury or illness, and reducing cover every time a claim is made. Quest Nutrition won a Shonky for its Protein Chips, which CHOICE found were priced 886 per cent more expensive than a similar non-protein version of chips from a different brand.

The Quest nacho cheese protein chips cost more than 20 dollars per 100g, compared with 2.06 dollars per 100g for nacho cheese flavour Doritos. Although the Quest chips contain 56g of protein per 100g, compared with 7.5g for Doritos, Perry said there were much cheaper and simpler ways to get additional protein.

Quest Nutrition wins Shonky for protein chips

Perry said CHOICE decides which products to consider based on consumer feedback, and that some cases are serious and come with a call to action while others are more about buyer beware. She said calling out companies sometimes results in tangible action, such as Commonwealth Bank pledging to refund 68 million dollars of fees after CHOICE gave it a Shonky in 2025 for charging 270 million dollars in excessive fees to low-income customers.

The Albanese government promised to restrict dynamic pricing in 2024, but did not include prohibitions against the practice in new laws designed to limit unfair trading practices, due to come into effect in 2027. CHOICE wants expanded price-gouging laws to protect consumers.