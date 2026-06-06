From Gym Dropout to Cancer Warrior: How Exercise Became My Lifeline

After a stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis revealed by a home screening test, Simon Castles learned that regular exercise could dramatically lower his recurrence risk. He recounts his hospital ordeal, the 'Challenge' trial findings, and why he now cherishes every workout as a gift, despite cancer's unpredictable nature.

Simon Castles shares his personal journey from canceling gym memberships to being diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer after a routine home screening test. After surgery and complications, he reflects on the profound value of health during lonely hospital nights.

Chemotherapy followed, and his oncologist referenced the 'Challenge' trial, showing that 150 minutes of weekly moderate exercise reduces bowel cancer recurrence risk by 28% and death risk by 37%, benefits comparable to chemotherapy. He acknowledges cancer's randomness but stresses exercise as a crucial tool for improving survival chances. He now embraces gym sessions as a gift, using his past motivational struggles to stay committed, viewing each stride as a celebration of life amid uncertainty





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