Members of the secretive Exclusive Brethren church were seen handing out flyers for One Nation in the Victorian election, a shift from their previous support for the Liberals. At least five members campaigned for One Nation candidate Donna Buxton in Ripon.

Members of the secretive Exclusive Brethren church campaigned for One Nation in the Victorian election on Saturday, a shift from their previous support for the Liberals.

Exclusive Brethren Campaign for One Nation

The same church members who campaigned for the Liberals at the federal election were handing out flyers for One Nation this time. Pictures sent to this masthead and verified by sources within the church confirm that at least five Brethren members were campaigning for One Nation candidate Donna Buxton in the hotly contested electorate of Ripon. Ripon takes in huge swaths of northern Victoria from Ararat to the west of Ballarat.

Also read Liberal Party Blocks Journalist Linked to Exclusive Brethren Reporting from Election Event

A Labor organiser working across Ripon, who was unauthorised to speak publicly, said she had also spotted more Brethren members at all 15 of the booths she had visited so far. Brethren members were spotted further afield too, in the electorates of Melton and Bendigo, according to other volunteers. When Labor organisers in Ripon turned up to polling booths on election day, they had a strange sense of deja vu.

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Brethren Members Switch to One Nation

There, handing out flyers supporting their opponents, were the same members of the secretive Exclusive Brethren church that Labor volunteers encountered last year at the federal election. Though the Brethren do not vote and are told to shun the outside world, they were wearing One Nation orange rather than Liberal blue this year. The Labor organiser said she had immediately recognised Brethren members at booths on Saturday.

She said: These are people I saw all the time last year, when they were very aggressive, they were loud, sometimes the police had to be called to deal with them. This year, she said they had been on their best behaviour. She said: One let slip they were from PBCC, some even said, We are handing out for One Nation this time instead of the Libs and laughed.

One Nation is projected to claim victory, shifting its allegiance a secret election influence operation that this masthead uncovered at the federal election. Brethren elders paid neo-Nazi associates to tail and heckle left-leaning MPs, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which is now the subject of a parliamentary inquiry. Many of the far-right figures involved in those campaign stunts are also connected to One Nation.

Brethren Leader Praises Pauline Hanson

In recent addresses within the church, the Brethren world leader Bruce Hales has praised the red-haired lady, a reference to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. Coalition MPs have repeatedly defended the Brethren undercover campaign at the last federal election, slamming the recent parliamentary inquiry as a witch hunt and religious discrimination. Sherryn Groch is a journalist at The Age focused on crime and investigations. Michael Bachelard is a senior writer and former deputy editor and investigations editor of The Age.

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He has worked in Canberra, Melbourne and Jakarta, has written two books and won multiple awards for journalism, including the Gold Walkley.