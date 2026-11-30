Gina Rinehart remains upbeat on the Trump administration despite Republicans losing both houses, attributing the midterm result to bad publicity. A Hancock Prospecting spokesman cited Trump policies attracting over $US11 trillion in new investment.

Gina Rinehart has suggested the US midterm election result could be put down to a simple case of bad Republican publicity. Australia's richest person spent the last month or so ensconced among the Mar-a-Lago set, and her spokesman confirmed she remains upbeat on the Trump administration even after the Republicans lost both houses.

Rinehart Champions Trump Administration Policies

A spokesman for Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting told CBD that Mrs Rinehart has long been an advocate of smaller government and less government tape. He said these are policies the Trump administration has championed with outstanding results, attracting well more than $US11 trillion in new investment. Hardly a surprise, given the billionaire's string of recent appearances at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, Rinehart was there for the annual CPAC conference.

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She was spotted at the same table as Jacob Rees-Mogg, and also attended the America First Policy Institute conference. Late last month, Trump hosted a private Halloween party at the resort. Of course, Rinehart was there, too. She has also been pictured with Anthony Pratt, who at the AFR Rich List's last count was worth about $25.1 billion.

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Rinehart herself was worth about the same amount at that count. Also at the US president's Palm Beach estate was Toni Holt Kramer, founder of the Trumpettes. Rinehart's appearances have been a recurring feature of the Mar-a-Lago social scene in recent weeks. So what then, we wondered, were some of the lessons that could be brought back to Australia from her recent jaunt stateside?

Rinehart Highlights AI And Energy Takeaways

There are many learnings relevant to Australia, Rinehart's spokesman said. There are topics from AI to energy, from agriculture to energy, with outstanding speakers and panellists, he said. The spokesman also cited the incredible pastor who had given one of the prayers at the President's inauguration.

And then a navy veteran's rendition of the powerful tribute to the American flag, reminding the Australians present we should do more for our own flag, and respect and love of our own nation, he said. Separately, imagine our surprise when we received photos of a man we are almost certain is the rogue NSW MP Mark Latham stepping off a boat for a bite to eat at Berowra Waters Inn last week.

NSW MP Mark Latham Spotted At Restaurant

He was in the company of a yet-to-be identified blonde woman. The images, sent to us by one of our spies, appear to depict Latham with his signature box-dye hair job. The gentleman pictured is also donning sunglasses that we would wager are the same ones Latham was pictured wearing when he was served bankruptcy papers. This is the man who, in the weeks since, has been rattling the tin trying to raise money to fight his $180,000 bankruptcy notice.

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So maybe he has found a little extra cash in the back of the couch to pick through the Inn's six-course menu, which goes for $220, with drink pairings starting at $160. Or maybe it was his mystery friend who picked up the bill. We tried to reach Latham on Sunday to ask who he was with and who picked up the bill, but did not hear back by deadline.

Hanson MPs Spotted In Hybrid Toyota Yaris

For what it is worth, we hear the food is lovely. The interlopers were out in force. But it was members of Hanson's NSW entourage who caught our attention for their newfound love of electric vehicles. Katherine Deves and Stuart Bonds were both spotted in the party's ranks.

Deves previously ran for Tony Abbott's old seat of Warringah back in 2022. On Saturday, the pair were cruising around Melbourne in none other than a hybrid Toyota Yaris, which we were a little tickled by. Bonds has previously called EV owners the crossfit, vegans of the car world. Of course, the model is not technically an EV, but in a video shot from the backseat, Bonds seemed to think it was an electric car.

If it is good enough for him, it is good enough for us. When asked whether the party had paid for its candidates to cruise around Brunswick in a hybrid over the weekend, a spokeswoman had this to say. She said that as a Lime bike did not have sufficient range on election day, Stuart Bonds and Katherine Deves were forced to accept a lift in a Toyota Yaris hybrid that a volunteer had paid for personally.