Canva cuts 1271 roles in 22% workforce reduction, offers six-month pay

Canva has laid off 1271 employees, about 22 per cent of its workforce, in its largest restructure, offering at least six months salary and $US10,000 grants. CEO Melanie Perkins apologised and outlined a plan to refound the company.

Canva will cut, change or move 1271 roles, about 22 per cent of its workforce, in the biggest shake-up in its history, announced on Wednesday.

CEO Melanie Perkins told staff she was deeply sorry for the pain and disruption this will cause for everyone affected. She will face the company at its first all-hands meeting since the cuts on Tuesday, then begin refounding Canva amid slumping morale and an uncertain economy. Eight years ago, Laura Luland joined Canva for a one-day trial as co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht's first program manager. She walked out with the job.

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On Wednesday she was on parental leave, juggling her daughter's vaccinations and a toddler who needed bribing into a haircut, when the news landed. Luland built many of the rituals that made Canva feel like Canva, including company-wide Season Openers, global offsites and a calendar that kept thousands of people marching in step. On LinkedIn, she still calls herself Canva's #1 cheerleader.

The three founders spent weeks on the detail and were involved in every decision, according to a person with knowledge of how the cuts were planned, who spoke on condition of anonymity. They repeatedly turned down the simplest options, the person said, such as a single company-wide meeting, cutting off everyone's access at once and recalling laptops straight away to guard against data leaks.

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Instead, they chose one-to-one conversations with team leaders, and let departing staff keep their access through the week so they could say goodbye on their own terms. Perkins' letter set out the plan: Canva will fuse its product, growth and platform teams into one, fold specialists into broader roles and pull more product teams into Sydney. From January, staff who split their week between home and the office must come in two to three days a week.

Canva Redundancy Package Draws Global Attention

The farewells flooding LinkedIn this week come mostly from product designers, product and program managers and content designers, in teams from Print and Growth to Mobile and Content. Departing staff said around 70 per cent of product designers and 40 per cent of product managers had gone. Canva said it had not compiled a breakdown. The redundancy package has gone viral because of its generosity.

LinkedIn filled with posts from HR managers, recruiters and founders from the US to India, most with no connection to the company, holding it up as a model. Indian business paper Mint ran a story on the package alone. Most fixed on the details: the MacBooks, the week of Slack access to say goodbye, and the $US10,000 grants with no strings attached.

One US recruiter joked that it was hard to say which was the better deal, working for Canva or being laid off by it. The minimum six-month salary payment to departing staff dwarfs what the law demands. Under the Fair Work Act, someone made redundant after three years gets seven weeks' pay, and nobody gets more than 16. Most of those leaving are walking out with three to four times the legal minimum.

Inside, the mood is rawer. One departing content designer, who wrote the words people see in Canva's app, uprooted his life in Singapore in 2023, drawn by Canva's be a good human value. On Wednesday he wrote that he felt frustration, relief, and clarity all at once. Another former Canva staffer praised Perkins' integrity but refused to join the applause.

Slumping Revenue and Leadership Failures Behind Cuts

Layoffs are the result of a systemic failure of leadership, she wrote, and generous packages and kind messages do not absolve leadership of their failures. Canva's growth has been sliding for two years. Revenue jumped 45 per cent in 2024 and 38 per cent in 2025.

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In August, Canva slashed this year's forecast to 20 per cent and hit the brakes on its new AI products, because the cost of serving more than 200 million free users was eating into margins. Canva is the most valuable start-up Australia has ever produced, and alongside Atlassian is the country's best proof that it can build a global software company from scratch.

Its co-founders are now billionaires; its staff hold shares and Australian venture funds built their reputations on it. The super funds behind them are still waiting to be paid. Whether Canva can grow again, rather than simply shrink, is an open question and will help determine not just the future of the employees who remain, but the success or otherwise of the broader Australian technology sector.

From Scrappy Beginnings to Global Tech Giant

Perkins was 19 and tutoring students in Perth when she noticed how much they struggled with Photoshop. With her boyfriend, Obrecht, she borrowed $50,000 and started a school yearbook business out of her mother's living room. They were scrappy from the start. Their first venture sold airbrushed tattoos at country fairs.

When yearbook customers rang asking for the manager, Obrecht would pause, pretend to pass the phone along, and come back on the line in a different voice. More than 100 investors turned Canva down. Perkins took up kitesurfing to get time with one of them, Silicon Valley investor Bill Tai, who became an early backer. Through Tai, they met Google Maps co-creator Lars Rasmussen, who introduced them to Cameron Adams, a Google engineer who became the third co-founder.

At the low point, Obrecht told this masthead in 2022, he and Perkins took a sort of misery walk and just pulled ourselves up off the floor. The couple married in 2021 and have pledged to give away most of a fortune that has risen and fallen with Canva's value. Perkins has long talked about a two-step plan.

Step one is to build one of the world's most valuable companies, and step two is to do the most good we can, she frequently says. This week tested both steps at once.