From Mother Teresa's Fitzroy Foundations to a 2026 Courtroom: A Minister's Journey Supporting a Marginalised Mother

A Uniting Church minister recounts a poignant 2026 court case where she helped a non‑citizen mother secure paternity recognition, reflecting on the legacy of Mother Teresa's 1970s compassion work in Fitzroy and the enduring need for community guardianship.

In 1970 Mother Teresa arrived in Melbourne with six sisters and founded the House of Compassion in Fitzroy, a modest dwelling tucked behind cobbled lanes and flanked by rising tower blocks.

The sisters lived among the city's most destitute, offering food, shelter and spiritual care to people who had been written off by society. Five years later, in 1975, the Catholic Archbishop Frank Little and Mother Teresa opened the Corpus Christi Centre in Greenvale, a refuge for aged men who had endured long years of hardship.

The memory of those early days has lingered in the city's consciousness, even as the original community of sisters has dwindled, their presence now more a whisper than a chorus. Many assumed the order had vanished, sailing away like the elves of myth, leaving the vulnerable to fend for themselves. Yet recent events have reminded the city that the spirit of compassion remains alive, carried forward by new caretakers.

In the spring of 2026 I, Reverend Alexandra Sangster, a Uniting Church minister raised in Melbourne's northern suburbs, found myself escorting a mother and her two three‑year‑old twins to the Magistrates' Court. The woman, a recent arrival to the area, was living on a couch, without citizenship status, and seeking legal recognition of paternity so she could secure child support.

Our journey through the maze‑like courthouse was fraught with misdirections - we were sent to the wrong building, the wrong floor, before finally reaching an octagonal waiting room bathed in a shaft of light from a butter‑beige ceiling. All around us, staff in suits moved with practiced urgency, their faces tight with the stress of endless paperwork. The twins, restless as meerkats, bounced in their pram, their cries echoing the urgency of the moment.

I sang old Scottish folk songs, lullabies of sailors lost at sea and women left to spin while men fought wars, hoping to calm the children and buy us a few precious minutes of stillness. When the magistrate finally called us in, the courtroom was sparsely populated - just the magistrate, a clerk and us. She examined the documents, frowned at an intervention order, and questioned the very notion of responsibility.

"You are just a mother trying to do what's right for your babies," she said, her tone softening as she looked at the twins. When she turned to me, she asked, "Who are you?

" I replied, "I am her minister, Reverend Alexandra Sangster. " The magistrate then paused the proceedings, ordered the clerk to stop recording, and began sharing stories of women who had been wronged, echoing the themes of the songs I had whispered moments before. The twins, suddenly soothed, began to scurry around the room like sparrows, their joy a quiet rebellion against the heaviness of the legal process.

The magistrate's voice softened further as she granted the mother the paternity recognition she needed, acknowledging her pain and courage. She later wrote to me, offering a room in a residence shared with nuns in Fitzroy, a space that could become a sanctuary for more women and children in need. The offer sparked reflection on the lingering presence of the sisters who first arrived decades ago.

While the elves of fantasy may have set sail, the commitment to care for the forgotten remains anchored in Melbourne's streets, carried forward by ministers, counsellors and community advocates who refuse to let the vulnerable fade into silence





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