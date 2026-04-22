A compilation of reader contributions to a column, ranging from the unexpected uses of railway timetables in the 1950s to the creative nicknames grandchildren bestow upon their grandparents, and a unique feature of the Helsinki Central Library.

The humble railway timetable, it seems, held more utility than simply guiding passengers. Lance Dover from Pretty Beach reminisces about its unexpected value during cycling adventures in the 1950s.

He recalls a time when he and three friends would travel by train to Clarence Junction, embarking on cycling trips along disused rail beds towards the enchanting glow-worm tunnels of the Wolgan Valley. Their journeys involved leaving bicycles, sleeping bags, and provisions behind, venturing into the wilderness for exploration. One particular expedition led them to the abandoned ghost town of Newnes, but their return journey was thwarted by darkness and a washed-out section of the rail bed.

Stranded on the mountainside, they ingeniously constructed makeshift bedding from stripped leafy branches, seeking a modicum of comfort. It was then, Dover recounts, that a friend produced a railway timetable – a seemingly mundane object that offered a surprising source of solace and perhaps even inspiration in their predicament. The specific use of the timetable remains a delightful mystery, hinting at its versatility beyond its intended purpose.

The conversation then takes a diverting turn towards the peculiarities of Australian train travel in days gone by. Donald Hawes of Peel shares a vivid memory of the open-view toilets found on older trains. Unlike modern facilities with flushing mechanisms, these toilets offered a direct, and somewhat alarming, view of the track sleepers rushing past beneath.

Hawes playfully wonders if anyone ever dared to use the facilities while the train traversed the Burwood Road railway bridge, a thought that conjures a rather precarious image. This anecdote sparks a broader discussion about grandparenting nicknames, a topic that clearly resonates with readers. John Crowe of Cherrybrook recounts how his granddaughter affectionately adopted the French term 'Mimi' for her grandmother, a name that proved particularly fitting when the granddaughter later studied in France and became fluent in the language.

In contrast, Crowe’s other grandchild, upon learning to speak, dubbed him 'Grumpy' – a less flattering, but equally endearing, moniker. Patrick McMahon of Paddington adds another layer to this narrative, sharing the story of a friend who was christened 'Gumpy' by his grandchild, the origin of which remains unknown but is nonetheless cherished.

Frances Suttling of Newport Beach offers a more pragmatic perspective, noting that she and her husband happily embraced the traditional 'grandma' and 'grandpa' titles for their eight grandchildren, seemingly unfazed by the creative nicknames others had received. Peter Miniutti of Ashbury playfully suggests that a previous correspondent, Peter Riley, was overly concerned with the issue of grandparenting designations, implying he was acting as if he were the husband of the grandmother in question.

Finally, the discussion shifts continents, with Nicola Taylor, a Londoner, contributing a fascinating observation about the Helsinki Central Library. While acknowledging the library’s impressive robotic book retrieval system, Taylor highlights a lesser-known feature: a fully equipped kitchen available for rent, complete with a dining table for ten. She muses on the convenience of this amenity, questioning why anyone would bother entertaining at home when such a facility is readily available.

Taylor playfully wonders if the library’s robots might even deliver recipe books, adding a touch of futuristic whimsy to the conversation. The exchange, initiated by a nostalgic recollection of railway timetables, has meandered through memories of train travel, affectionate grandparenting nicknames, and the innovative features of a modern library, showcasing the diverse and often unexpected connections that can be found in everyday observations and shared experiences.

The final note about reaching the maximum number of saved items serves as a gentle reminder of the limitations of digital space, contrasting with the boundless nature of human memory and storytelling





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Railway Nostalgia Grandparents Nicknames Library Helsinki Travel Memories

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