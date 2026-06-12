From Refugee Camps to World Cup: The Touré Brothers' Remarkable Journey

Mo Touré's selection for the Socceroos World Cup squad culminates a journey from Liberian refugee to professional footballer, supported by his brothers and fueled by their family's survival story.

From a talented young player to a Socceroo, Mo Touré has achieved his and his family's dreams. Making it to the World Cup is a far cry from his humble beginnings as a Liberian refugee in Guinea.

For the Socceroos rising star and his family of professional soccer players, their story of survival fuels their drive to succeed. Brimming with natural talent, determination, and lovable personalities, brothers Al Hassan, Mohamed, and Musa Touré quickly caught the attention of talent scouts. Eldest brother Al Hassan Touré, a forward for Sydney FC, said their father's passion for the game was instilled in them from a young age.

He explained that their father was a passionate football player but did not get opportunities, so when they arrived in Australia, he registered them immediately, wanting them to live the dream he could not. The brothers quickly rose through the ranks after starting with the Croydon Kings in Adelaide's inner west. Their former coach, Peter Brazzale, recalled that the family lived across the road from the training ground and the boys would sneak onto the ground to play.

They used to cut a hole in the fence and come in on Sundays to kick a soccer ball; everyone knew it was the Touré boys and embraced it, letting them do what they had to do. Adelaide United coach Airton Andrioli noted that it wasn't just their raw talent that made them stand out, but also their personalities.

He described Mo as a fantastic kid who always showed leadership qualities at a young age, very calm and mature for his age. Andrioli said it is always a pleasure to speak to him due to his big smile and excellent conduct. All three brothers play professionally, but the selection of middle brother Mo in the Socceroos World Cup squad has been the biggest achievement.

Mo expressed that Australia gave them the opportunity to live, and playing at the top level is the best way to repay that. Al Hassan, speaking from Adelaide Airport on his way to watch his brother play in the World Cup, said he was brimming with pride. He called it a proud moment for him and his family, noting that a footballer's dream is to play in the World Cup and having a brother there is special.

They constantly talk on the phone, especially about football, sharing moments and learning from each other. Mohamed has taught him a lot about mindset, drive, and winning mentality, and the same goes for Musa; they all have great mindsets and strive to be the best versions of themselves. The fraternal connection is also strong for fellow Adelaidean football prodigies Tete and Kusini Yengi.

Kusini Yengi recalled that he and his brother always thought they would end up here; they were confident kids who put in hard work and dedicated themselves to achieving their goals. Both boys were born in Adelaide but spent part of their childhood in South Sudan, where their father, prominent refugee advocate Ben Yengi, originated.

Their father had a plan to return to South Sudan to rebuild his village and give back, using the wealth and knowledge gained in Australia to improve lives back home. Kusini Yengi described how they made footballs from plastic bags, wrapping tonnes of bags together with string to form a circular object they would kick around, using two little rocks as goals. The kids loved it.

Kusini Yengi, who missed World Cup selection due to injury, looks forward to watching his brother. Tete Yengi and Mo Touré are among five Adelaide players in this year's World Cup squad for the Socceroos, alongside Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, and Paul Izzo. Adelaide United coach Airton Andrioli called it an exceptional achievement demonstrating the quality of Adelaide's development programs.

He expressed pride in having so many players in the Socceroos participating in the World Cup and will watch the games with high expectations, wishing them well for the country





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