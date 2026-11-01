Tokyo salt shop stocks 600 varieties as Japan specialty stores thrive

A Tokyo store sells 600 salts and lets visitors blend their own, while a Kyoto miso shop and an Osaka sesame roaster showcase Japan's hyper-specialised food culture.

A Tokyo store selling 600 variations of salt is among a wave of hyper-specialised Japanese food shops drawing visitors for their single-ingredient focus. Guruguru Shakashaka presents its rainbow of salts in a futuristic-looking space, with grains ranging from snow-white to paprika-warm shades, coarsely speckled greys and light-pink powders.

Custom Salt Blends And Flavours

The store stocks salts for adding to rice, pork and desserts, as well as lollies, sodas and other treats flavoured with the essential mineral. Visitors can book a tasting of five salts presented on sci-fi-style cubes of blue jelly. Guests can also create a custom salt blend based on cooking, flavour and texture preferences. One visitor's seasoning, optimised for vegetables, had a yuzu-yellow tint and an umami taste, with sizeable crystals that crumbled between the fingers.

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As you mix your blend you are encouraged to say guruguru shakashaka, which is not just the shop's name but a Japanese phrase for mixing and shaking. The custom seasoning can be savoured immediately by sprinkling it on the shop's fancy buttered toast, and it comes with its own code so customers can reorder it when they run out.

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Those still craving a sodium hit can drop by the neighbouring sister store, which specialises in endless varieties of umeboshi, or salted plums, from different parts of Japan. Some are grilled, sweetened with honey or drizzled with olive oil. More details are at guruguru-shakashaka.jp. Established in 1883, Wadaman is run by fifth-generation owner Takehiro Wada, who continues his family's rigorous approach to sesame seeds.

Calibrated Sesame Seeds And Roasting

Considered Japan's finest sesame roaster, he cleans the seeds 13 times and roasts them three times to create finely calibrated seeds with a depth of flavour. Australians may have already eaten them, as importer Fino Foods brings a selection to the country and Wadaman's golden seeds flavour dishes at top local restaurants. To fully experience the ingredient's many wonders, visit its Osaka shop, which sells more than 100 products.

Walk past the cute mascot, Gomayan, a giant sesame seed that once released his own music, to find sesame in all its glory. Offerings include sesame coated in chocolate, pressed into oil, pastes, tantanmen spicy noodles with a sesame soup base, and furikake rice seasoning flavoured with ingredients like sansho pepper, shiso, miso, yuzu and chilli pepper.

In the cafe next door, customers can enjoy sesame sprinkled over highly scoopable golden sesame ice-cream or try deeply flavoursome black sesame lattes and other treats made with the headline ingredient. In an era of instant convenience and standardised supermarket flavours, Kuradai Miso stands out for supporting the slow craft of making miso and the rural breweries maintaining this culture.

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Regional Miso Varieties And Nuances

Run by Yuzo Tsuchiya, who is from a miso-making family, the Kyoto shop showcases the fermented paste's regional diversity and local nuances. Its range spans sweet barley miso from the southern prefecture of Kagoshima to rich rice miso from Hokkaido in the country's north. The store presents its varieties like an ice-cream store, ready to scoop your choice upon request.

There are 10-grain miso from Nagano, a rare barrel-aged vintage that is black and salty from Aichi, a Nagasaki barley miso that doubles as a vegetable dip, and a red variety from Niigata developed from sweet glutinous rice. The shop also sells other miso-powered goods, such as a black mapo tofu mix for mince or eggplant, ginger sauce for marinades, and mayonnaise flavoured with the fermented paste.

Japan may not be widely associated with olives, but the fruit has been thriving in Shodoshima for the last century thanks to its Mediterranean-like setting. The island is in Japan's Seto Inland Sea and is home to a 1000-year-old olive tree from Spain and a Greek windmill in Shodoshima Olive Park, a cultural symbol of Milos, its sister island in the Aegean Sea. The best way to experience these Japanese olives might be through Shodoshima's traditional hand-stretched somen noodles.

Olive Flavoured Noodles And Oils

Head to Ginshiro to enjoy strands subtly flavoured with this signature ingredient and local olive oil for dipping noodles into. The gift shop sells olive-enhanced noodles, a range of the island's olive oils, with Toyo's bottles described as wonderfully fruity, and even refreshing local olive cider to take as a souvenir.