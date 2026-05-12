Frontier Fashion Show: A New Wave of Female Energy

Tori Knowles from Frontier and other designers discuss the show, its themes, and the designers' approach to creating their collections. The show aimed to 'tap into a new wave of female energy' and included a lineup of unique designs that deviated from the usual summer-focused runway schedule.

When determining the brand-list, stylist Tori Knowles said the Frontier team asked two questions: 'Who is actually saying something? Who is willing to be uncomfortable, to push a boundary?

' Over email, creative director Peter Simon Phillips and art director and editor Alison Vennes said the show aimed to 'tap into a new wave of female energy' united around 'recurring themes of romance, life, death, ghosts, otherworldliness, corseted sensuality and freedom of movement'. The lineup captured the absurd silhouettes and end-of-days dressing that has come to define gen Z style.

As the winner of the 2023 National Designer award for sustainability, Madre Natura sent an old collection down the runway as a statement about overproduction. Frontier provided something different – unique and unconventional. Designer Kim described her collection as nocturnal-resort – holiday dressing in black. Atelier Guiffre created garments that rustled and agitate around the body as models walked the runway.

Sydney label Madre Natura, known for easy-wearing casual clothing and dresses made from natural fibres, had a romantic edge this year with corset-style darts and tiered petal skirts. Designer Tori Burrows makes romantic clothes that feel slightly haunted with structured tailoring, whimsical petticoats, and dramatic gowns under the direction of industry stalwarts Peter Simon Phillips and Alison Vennes





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Frontier Fashion Show New Wave Of Female Energy Recurring Themes Of Romance Life Death Ghosts Otherworldliness Corseted Sensuality And Freedom Of Movement Nightclub Fashion Holiday Dressing In Black Auditory Clothing Romantic Clothes That Feel Slightly Haunted

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