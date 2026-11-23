FSANZ rules and dietitian advice clarify how to read ingredient lists, spot ultra-processed foods, and understand the Health Star Rating to make healthier shopping choices in Australia.

Australian shoppers stand in bright supermarket aisles armed with shopping lists, facing a barrage of aggressive marketing and cheerful music while trying to identify healthy snacks, low-sugar cereals, and yoghurts for picky eaters. Many consumers wonder if products marketed as healthy truly benefit their families or if extra protein claims are necessary. Determining whether a specific item is genuinely good for you requires moving beyond packaging visuals to scrutinize the detailed information mandated by Food Standards Australia New Zealand ( FSANZ).

FSANZ Regulations Guide Ingredient Lists

Food Standards Australia New Zealand mandates that most packaged foods display specific data to ensure consumer safety and transparency. This legally required information appears on nearly all commercial food packaging in Australia. The most critical component for consumers to analyze is the ingredient list, which must display all components in descending order of weight. This structure means the position of an item in the list is often as significant as the item itself, revealing the primary composition of the product.

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Most packaged products are also required to display a standard nutrition panel. This panel provides essential quantitative data including energy, protein, fat, and carbohydrate content. While the presence of these elements is mandatory, the specific formatting allows manufacturers some flexibility in presentation. However, the underlying data remains a standardized metric for comparing nutritional value across different brands and product categories within the Australian market.

Identifying Ultra-processed Foods Through Ingredients

Dieticians recommend that consumers focus on three simple questions when evaluating ingredient lists to determine the true nature of a food product. Alexandra Jones, a public health lawyer at the George Institute for Global Health, emphasizes that the characterizing ingredient in a product must be easy to identify and present in a reasonably high percentage. For instance, if a package is labeled as strawberry yoghurt, the back of the package must explicitly state the percentage of strawberry content.

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This regulatory requirement prevents deceptive marketing practices, such as products claiming to be vegetable juice when they contain only 2 per cent vegetables and 98 per cent orange juice. If an ingredient list is unusually long and contains components that are difficult for the average consumer to understand, the product is likely an ultra-processed food. Ultra-processed foods are defined as formulations made mostly or entirely from substances derived from foods and additives, with little if any intact food remaining.

While some additives are necessary for freshness, health experts advise treating ultra-processed foods with caution due to their potential health risks. A comprehensive analysis involving almost 9 million people linked high consumption of ultra-processed foods to serious health risks, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and anxiety. Dr. Daisy Coyle, a dietitian and public health expert at the George Institute for Global Health, states that everyone should look to cut back on their intake of these items as part of a healthier diet.

Consumer Strategies for Navigating Supermarket Aisles

Dr. Coyle notes that the only way for everyday consumers to effectively reduce ultra-processed food intake is to flip over a product and examine the ingredients list. While this method is not fail-proof, it serves as a reliable indicator, particularly when the ingredient list resembles a dense paragraph of chemical names. Dr. Coyle explains that ultra-processed products are often the ones marketed more heavily because they are not a necessary part of a balanced diet.

For many Australians, ultra-processed foods remain a practical option due to their lower cost, longer shelf life, and convenience. Evangeline Mantzioris, a dietician and associate professor at Adelaide University, suggests that people take manageable steps to balance ultra-processed and whole foods where possible. She cites the example of using ultra-processed bread to entice a child to eat a salad sandwich, viewing this as a net win for nutritional intake despite the processing level.

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Nutrition Panels and the Health Star Rating System

Dr. Coyle identifies the nutrition information panel as a powerful tool for consumers, yet observes that many people do not understand how to use it effectively. She advises shoppers to pay more attention to the 100-gram or millilitre column rather than the serving size column. This recommendation stems from the fact that manufacturers or food companies can choose what constitutes a serving size, making it difficult for consumers to compare products accurately without standardizing the measurement.

Marketing elements such as images of fresh bananas, oats, and sustainability messages can create an illusion of healthiness regardless of the actual nutritional content. To address this, the Australian and New Zealand governments, in collaboration with the food industry, public health experts, and consumer groups, designed the Health Star Rating system. This government-led labelling system rates the overall nutrition of a product from 0.5 stars to five stars based on key nutrition measures within a given category.

The Health Star Rating awards points for beneficial components like fibre, protein, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, while deducting points for high levels of saturated fat, sodium, and sugar. Despite its potential to guide consumer choices, adoption has been gradual. As of the end of 2025, only 39 per cent of products in Australia displayed a Health Star Rating, leaving a significant portion of the market without this standardized nutritional reference for consumers to utilize.