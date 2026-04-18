Fuel Price Relief on Horizon as Global Oil Markets Stabilize

Australians are set to benefit from falling fuel prices as global oil markets show signs of recovery, though a week's delay is anticipated before the full impact is felt at the pump. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with international leaders discussing crucial shipping routes while simultaneously addressing concerns about fuel supply, bolstered by Australia's significant fuel reserves.

Australians can anticipate a welcome decrease in fuel costs, with a noticeable drop in prices at the bowser expected within approximately a week as global oil market s stabilize. This positive outlook emerged while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was engaged in discussions with representatives from 49 countries concerning vital shipping routes.

The news coincided with reports that Iran would reopen a key strait, a critical artery for oil shipments, for the duration of a ceasefire agreement between the nation and the United States and Israel. Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, speaking in Sydney on Saturday, highlighted Australia's robust fuel security. He confirmed that the nation holds sufficient petrol reserves to last 46 days, an increase of 10 days compared to pre-crisis levels. This statement followed a period of heightened global fuel concerns, partly attributed to military actions involving Iran. Since April 1st, prices at Australian fuel pumps have already seen a reduction of roughly 10 cents per litre, independent of government interventions. Australia's primary benchmarks for petrol and diesel prices are derived from the Singapore market. These international figures are not expected to reflect the recent global price drops until trading resumes on Monday. Peter Khoury, a spokesperson for the NRMA, expressed optimism about the unfolding situation. While acknowledging that definitive Asian market figures would not be available until Monday, he indicated that the trend is expected to align with developments observed elsewhere. Prices have been on a steady decline for the past couple of weeks, impacting both wholesale and retail sectors. Khoury noted that the national average for unleaded petrol has fallen by approximately 50 cents per litre since April 1st, with diesel prices decreasing by 37 cents in the last week alone. He projected further significant reductions, contingent on the continuation of current trends and, crucially, a permanent end to hostilities and a lasting ceasefire that ensures the stable reopening of key trade routes. Khoury elaborated that it could take up to a week for the full impact of global oil price reductions to be reflected in the costs faced by fuel retailers at the terminal gate. Following this, independent fuel retailers are typically the quickest to pass on these savings to consumers, with larger companies usually taking a bit longer to adjust their pricing. Further easing of fuel costs has been supported by government initiatives. From April 1st, the federal government implemented a halving of the fuel excise on both petrol and diesel. Concurrently, a pause was placed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue on fuels, which is normally recouped by state and territory governments. Both of these measures were agreed upon for a three-month period. According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the combined effect of the fuel excise cut and the GST removal translates to a saving of approximately 32 cents per litre of fuel for consumers. A weekly fuel price monitoring report released by the ACCC on Friday indicated that average retail petrol prices had dropped by 41.6 cents per litre across major Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, since March 31st. Minister Bowen also addressed the operational capacity of fuel refineries. He reported that discussions with Viva Energy executives revealed that diesel and jet fuel production were operating at 80% capacity, while petrol production stood at 60%. He emphasized that refinery output levels have minimal impact on global fuel prices, which are primarily determined by international market forces. Even significant disruptions like refinery fires during a fuel crisis do not substantially alter these global price dynamics, according to Bowen. He reassured the public about the availability of fuel across the nation, stating that only a small fraction, 1.5%, of fuel service stations were experiencing stockouts of diesel, with even fewer reporting a lack of petrol. In New South Wales, the region that had previously experienced the most acute shortages, the figures were also positive, with only 2% of outlets without diesel and a mere 0.5% without petrol. Furthermore, Australia's diesel reserves stand at 31 days. In related news, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell finalized a crucial supply agreement for diesel, petrol, and LNG with Singapore following their visit to the country





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