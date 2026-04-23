Fuel Price Update: Relief at the Pump for Some, but Challenges Remain

An update on Australian fuel prices, noting a decrease in unleaded petrol prices but continued high costs for diesel, and the factors influencing the market.

Australians planning travel this long weekend, particularly those in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, and Western Australia, can find some relief at the pump as fuel prices begin to ease.

This week has seen a concerted effort to provide updates on the fluctuating fuel market, and the news is cautiously optimistic. The average price of unleaded petrol has nearly returned to pre-war levels, a significant development for motorists facing increasing cost-of-living pressures.

However, the situation remains complex, and not all fuel types are experiencing the same downward trend. Diesel prices, for example, continue to be elevated, largely due to ongoing geopolitical factors and supply chain disruptions. The recent decline in unleaded petrol prices is a welcome change, currently averaging around $1.68 per litre nationally – a figure 11.2 cents higher than the price observed on February 28th, before the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

This improvement is partly attributable to international efforts, including discussions between the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Australian government regarding the release of strategic oil stockpiles. The IEA has been actively working to stabilize global oil markets and mitigate price spikes, and the Australian government has expressed confidence in these initiatives. Government officials have indicated they are reassured by the progress being made to ensure a secure fuel supply for the nation.

However, the global energy landscape is constantly shifting, and several factors continue to exert upward pressure on prices. The lifting of sanctions on Venezuela, while intended to increase global oil supply, has had a limited impact thus far, and the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe remains a major source of uncertainty. Beyond the immediate impact of geopolitical events, the fuel market is also influenced by broader economic trends and supply-side constraints.

The reduction in refining capacity globally, coupled with increased demand as economies recover from the pandemic, is contributing to tighter supply and higher prices. The situation is analogous to a sudden reduction in the availability of a staple food item like bread. If a significant portion of the supply were removed from shelves, prices would inevitably rise.

Similarly, any disruption to the fuel supply chain, whether due to geopolitical events, refining issues, or logistical challenges, translates directly into higher prices at the bowser. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) continues to monitor the fuel market closely and advises consumers to utilize price comparison websites and apps to identify the most competitive fuel offerings in their area. These resources allow drivers to shop around and potentially save money on their fuel purchases.

It's crucial for consumers to be informed and proactive in seeking out the best deals, especially during periods of price volatility. The ACCC's ongoing monitoring and reporting play a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the fuel industry. Looking ahead, the outlook for fuel prices remains uncertain, and consumers should be prepared for continued fluctuations.

Factors such as global economic growth, geopolitical developments, and changes in supply and demand will all play a role in shaping the future of the fuel market





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