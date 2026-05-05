Fuel Prices in Australia and the US: Recent Trends and Future Outlook

Fuel prices in Australia have fallen recently but may rise again in June due to the Strait of Hormuz closure and the end of the fuel excise cut. Meanwhile, US fuel prices have hit four-year highs, driven by the conflict with Iran. Experts analyze the diverging trends and future projections for both countries.

Fuel prices in Australia have experienced a notable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of unleaded petrol nearing levels seen before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

However, industry experts warn that prices may surge again in June due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the impending end of the fuel excise cut. Meanwhile, fuel prices in the United States reached their highest levels in nearly four years by the end of April, just as price increases in Australia began to ease.

The average price for 95 octane unleaded petrol in the US has risen by more than 40 percent since February, driven by the disruption of oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict. As a major global oil producer and refiner, the US initially weathered the price shock better than other nations, according to analysts. When the conflict erupted on February 28, the average price of unleaded 91 in Australia was 181.5 cents per litre.

The Australian government introduced a temporary fuel excise reduction, cutting the cost of petrol and diesel by 26.3 cents per litre for three months. While diesel prices have not dropped as significantly, they have decreased from their peak of 328.4 cents per litre on April 9 to 260 cents now.

In the US, the average gasoline price before the conflict was about 87 US cents per litre, while diesel prices rose from 141.35 cents per litre ($US3.80 per gallon) to 196.11 cents ($US5.30 per gallon) by the end of April. Experts attribute the diverging price trends in Australia and the US to differing market dynamics.

Ben Fahimnia, a supply chain expert from the University of Sydney, explains that Australian petrol prices follow a cyclical pattern, with sharp peaks followed by gradual discounts. This behavior is influenced by local competition rather than immediate changes in input costs. Economist Peter Robertson notes that the US, as a leading oil producer, was initially shielded from the price shock, while Australia, which relies heavily on imported fuel, experienced a more pronounced impact.

Lurion De Mello from Macquarie University highlights that US storage capacity initially prevented fuel prices from spiking, but this is changing as supply tightens. David Ubilava, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, points out that the fuel excise reduction in Australia has helped curb petrol prices, while the US has not benefited from similar tax changes.

Retail fuel prices in Australia are tied to refined product benchmarks like Singapore Mogas 95, with a 7- to 14-day lag before international prices are reflected locally. Dr. De Mello suggests that the recent dip in prices in April was due to increased fuel supply compared to the previous year.

However, he warns that prices may rise again in June due to the expiration of the fuel excise cut and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. If alternative oil sources cannot meet the increased demand, petrol and diesel prices could reverse their recent downward trend





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