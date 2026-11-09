WA consumer watchdog takes Burk Fuel to Supreme Court over alleged 91 octane sold as 95 and 98

Western Australia's Consumer Protection Commissioner is taking Burk Fuel to the Supreme Court, alleging the chain sold unleaded 91 as premium 95 and 98 at 14 stations over seven months. The agency is seeking penalties and compensation for affected motorists.

Western Australia's consumer watchdog has launched Supreme Court proceedings against Burk Fuel, accusing the Perth-based chain of selling standard unleaded 91 as premium 95 and 98 petrol.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Trish Blake announced the civil action on Monday. The agency alleges the misrepresentation occurred at 14 Burk Fuel stations across Western Australia over seven months, from July 2025 to February 2026. Blake said the allegations relate to eight stations selling fuel represented as 95 octane and 10 selling fuel represented as 98 octane, with overlap across the 14 sites. Burk Fuel is known for undercutting competitors by up to 10 cents per litre.

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"In our perspective, that is an extremely serious breach of the Australian Consumer Law," Blake said. "What we're seeking is obviously significant orders against the company, and we will be asking the court for orders of compensation for consumers that might be impacted by this conduct. " The investigation began after a consumer contacted 102.5 ABC Perth with questions about fuel quality at Burk Fuel.

Authorities later received a tip-off from a whistleblower and sent secret shoppers to Burk Fuel sites. All samples from the stations were independently tested by accredited laboratories between July 2025 and February 2026.

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Independent Testing Confirms Fuel Claims

"All of the samples came back as 91 fuel," Blake told 102.5 ABC Perth. "We've had the fuel tested independently by accredited laboratories, and on each and every occasion, the testing came back to show that the fuel was only at 91 octane, rather than the 95 or the 98 that consumers thought they were purchasing," she said. "We also had quite a fair bit of other evidence available to us as well.

" Blake said the alleged conduct was an extremely serious breach of trust. "Particularly for something like fuel, where you do not have the independent ability as a consumer to inspect the product and know if you're getting what you've paid for," she said. "Some people will have been putting, in good faith, what they believe to be premium 98 unleaded fuel into their high-performance car. It's a significant difference in value," she said.

Unleaded 91 is regarded as the minimum standard for most petrol cars, while higher-octane 95 and 98 fuels are recommended or required for more high-performance vehicles. Blake said the agency has what it considers fairly rock solid evidence.

"As a model litigant - as a government department - I wouldn't be bringing these proceedings if I didn't think that we were on very solid ground," she said. The agency will seek significant financial penalties and compensation for affected consumers if the allegations are proven in court.

Court Proceedings Filed Against Burk Fuel

"The proceedings have just been filed today, so it will be some time before we actually get the magnitude of it," Blake said. The case follows a nearly year-long investigation by authorities, and Burk Fuel is expected to appear in WA's Supreme Court to address the allegations. Blake said Burk had not been cooperating with the investigation.

"We executed search warrants. We interviewed various key stakeholders in the process - but in terms of being forthcoming with their evidence, I would say no," she said. When authorities announced the investigation in April this year, Burk Fuel strenuously denied the allegations, saying it used a reputable supplier to many Perth service stations and that its fuel was regularly tested. The company has previously denied the allegations.

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In a statement, Burk Fuel said its operations continue as normal and it will not be commenting further while the matter is before the court. All Burk sites remain operating as usual, aside from one in Arthur River. Blake also said she contacted Consumer Affairs Victoria after Burk recently opened and began operating three service stations in that state.

"It's my understanding that the Commissioner for Consumer Affairs in Victoria is also looking at the quality of the fuel at those stations," she said. The case is Burk Fuel's second matter currently before WA's Supreme Court. The company is also suing five landlords, alleging they tried to evict it from five sites around the state. Burk Fuel lodged a writ in July against five corporate entities who leased sites to the chain.

Separate Legal Dispute With Landlords

It alleges one landlord entered a petrol station in Arthur River in May, terminated its lease, and failed to rectify structural damage to the building. About two months after the landlord took back the Arthur River site, the writ claims, it also moved to forfeit and terminate four other leases in Williams, Carrabin, Camillo and Beaufort River. Burk Fuel is fighting the terminations and is due back in the Supreme Court at a later date.

Blake praised the consumer who initially raised concerns.

"They're an absolute deadset legend in my book, because the more that we can help consumers to have trust in the economy and keep traders honest, the better it is for everyone," she said. She also noted that other fuel traders were found to be compliant.

"I was very pleased to find that all the other traders, all of their fuel samples came back exactly as they were being promoted to the consumer," Blake said. Blake did not say whether Consumer Protection would refer parts of its investigation to other agencies.