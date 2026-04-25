Fulham Lead Aston Villa at Half-Time in Engaging Encounter

Fulham take a 1-0 lead into halftime against Aston Villa after a dominant first-half performance characterized by incisive attacks and effective pressing. Sessegnon's goal separates the teams, with Villa struggling to find their rhythm.

Aston Villa faced a challenging first half against Fulham , trailing 1-0 at the break despite moments of promising play. The match saw a flurry of activity, with both teams creating opportunities, though Fulham appeared more incisive and accurate in their attacks.

The opening goal came courtesy of a well-worked Fulham move involving their full-backs, culminating in a decisive finish from Sessegnon after a parried save from Martinez. Villa struggled to find their rhythm for much of the half, with Rogers and Watkins briefly threatening but ultimately unable to convert. The first half was punctuated by several fouls and yellow cards, with Pau Torres and Castagne both cautioned.

Fulham’s pressing game proved effective, disrupting Villa’s build-up play and winning crucial turnovers in midfield. Wilson had a chance to square the ball to Jimenez but opted for a shot that went wide. Watkins also came close, with a shot that sailed across the face of the goal. Despite Villa’s late attempts to regain control, Fulham maintained their lead, showcasing enterprise and a newfound accuracy in their attacking play.

The home side had five shots on target compared to Villa’s one, demonstrating their dominance in the first 45 minutes. Throughout the half, both teams engaged in a series of promising attacks and near misses. Jimenez and Smith Rowe were active for Fulham, while Buendia and Chukwueze attempted to spark Villa’s offense.

However, numerous crosses were blocked, highlighting a defensive resilience from both sides. The game also featured observations from the stands, with mentions of Thomas Tuchel and ‘Tommy Too Cool’ adding a touch of color to the commentary. As the first half drew to a close, Fulham held a deserved lead, leaving Villa with a significant task ahead in the second half to turn the tide and secure a positive result.

The added time of just one minute offered little opportunity for Villa to respond before the interval





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