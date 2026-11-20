The NRL has released its expanded 2027 draw, with the Perth Bears avoiding top-eight sides in their first nine rounds and no team facing more than one five-day turnaround.

The Perth Bears will open their NRL era against arch rivals Manly at Optus Stadium in Perth on March 7, after the NRL released its expanded 2027 draw on Friday.

The Bears have been handed a soft start, avoiding any top-eight sides from this year in the first nine rounds next season. They will play the Sea Eagles again at 4 Pines Park at Brookvale in round seven. Overall, the Bears will only play nine games against last year's top-eight teams. Of those, five are against top-four sides from 2026.

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New Sunday Games and Turnaround Rules

The addition of the Bears has created an extra game per round, which will be staged on Sundays. Fox Sports currently broadcasts all three games on Saturday and will now be able to televise three fixtures on Sundays as well. Another feature of the schedule is that no team will endure more than one five-day turnaround. All up, there are 16 five-day turnarounds for teams in 2027.

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The Broncos will open their campaign against the Roosters in Sydney, which is the last time they leave Queensland for the first 11 rounds. NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys said the draw was the most ambitious ever. This will undoubtedly be the most ambitious, boldest draw ever imagined in the NRL, he said. We will have matches across three countries, while the Perth Bears allow us to stage 11 matches in Western Australia.

We will also have 14 matches in New Zealand. We have just come off the biggest calendar in the game's history, breaking attendance and viewership records in the process. The 2027 schedule will be taken to another level. The opening round includes Roosters vs. Eels at Allianz Stadium at 6pm and Rabbitohs vs. Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, March 21.

Round One Match Details at Major Stadiums

Other round one matches include Sharks vs. Dragons at Ocean Protect Stadium at 4:05pm, Storm vs. Roosters at AAMI Park at 8pm and Sea Eagles vs. Titans at 4 Pines Park at 6pm. The round also features Cowboys vs. Warriors at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 5:30pm, Dragons vs. Bears at St George Venues Jubilee Stadium at 4:05pm and Tigers vs. Eels at CommBank Stadium at 4:05pm.

Further round one games are Warriors vs. Roosters at Go Media Stadium at 6pm, Panthers vs. Sharks at Carrington Park, Bathurst at 3pm and Titans vs. Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium at 7:35pm. The schedule continues with Cowboys vs. Raiders at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 6:15pm and Knights vs. Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium at 6pm.

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Sharks vs. Tigers at Ocean Protect Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, April 11 is followed by Bears vs. Titans at HBF Park at 6:15pm, Cowboys vs. Knights at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 6pm and Sharks vs. Eels at Ocean Protect Stadium at 3pm. On Sunday, April 18, Sea Eagles vs. Bears at 4 Pines Park at 4:05pm and Knights vs. Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium at 7:50pm are scheduled.

Additional Fixtures Complete 2027 Schedule

Broncos vs. Eels at Suncorp Stadium at 8pm, Panthers vs. Sea Eagles at Helloworld Stadium at 7:35pm and Roosters vs. Dragons at Allianz Stadium at 4:05pm are also listed. Bulldogs vs. Bears at Accor Stadium at 4:05pm, Eels vs. Panthers at CommBank Stadium at 8pm, Titans vs. Roosters at Cbus Super Stadium at 5:30pm and Dolphins vs. Warriors at Suncorp Stadium at 4:05pm complete the announced fixtures.