Fund manager demands business exemption from Chalmers tax overhaul as inquiry bars critics

A Senate inquiry into Labor's controversial capital gains tax and negative gearing changes has sparked outrage after blocking key critics, including fund manager Geoff Wilson and former treasury official Geoff Francis. Wilson demands a carve-out for Australian businesses, while Francis offers to debate leading economist Ken Henry. The inquiry faces criticism for lack of transparency and rushed submissions.

A prominent Australia n fund manager has demanded that the government exempt all local businesses from controversial capital gains tax changes proposed by Treasurer Jim Chalmers , as frustration grows over a Senate inquiry that has blocked key critics from speaking.

Geoff Wilson, founder of Wilson Asset Management, said he will push for a carve-out for Australian enterprises if he is allowed to participate in the inquiry, which is set to scrutinise Labor's plans to reduce the capital gains tax discount and roll back negative gearing. The inquiry, scheduled for Monday, has been shrouded in uncertainty: as of late Friday, no program or venue had been announced, and most of the hundreds of submissions from businesses, groups, and individuals have not been made public.

Wilson, along with former treasury secretary for tax Geoff Francis and members from the Financial Services Council, has been barred from attending the hearing. Wilson argued that exempting Australian businesses from the changes would help boost employment, wages, and tax revenue. He noted that the rushed submission process-deadline was last Tuesday-left many unable to prepare properly. We don't even know where the hearing is, he said.

It's to be advised. The uncertainty undermines the democratic process, he added. Geoff Francis, who served as the treasury's tax chief, stressed that opposing voices are vital for a meaningful inquiry. He offered to publicly debate Ken Henry, a former Treasury secretary and prominent economist who has supported many of the budget tax changes.

Francis said there are a lot of views that need to be aired. He claimed that much of the Treasury's work in the budget was wrong and misleading. If you are just going to invite people who don't have critical views, then it's not worth having such a hearing. It's not a proper democratic process, he said.

Francis said he would be happy to debate Ken publicly on these matters. He was my former boss and I think it would be worthwhile. The criticism highlights a growing backlash against Labor's tax overhaul, which many argue disincentivises investment by slashing the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount and replacing it with an inflation-adjusted model with a minimum 30 per cent tax rate.

Wilson Asset Management's submission to the Senate inquiry warned that the proposed changes create uncertainty for investors, who cannot properly anticipate how the tax changes will impact them because the Treasurer could alter the rules after they are legislated. Uncertainty of this kind increases perceived risk, raises required rates of return, and ultimately increases the cost of capital for Australian businesses, the submission said.

The fund stressed that certainty is essential for businesses committing huge amounts of capital over long timeframes. That mismatch between investment horizons and policy certainty will inevitably discourage investment, the submission added. Treasurer Jim Chalmers will have the power to determine which individuals are affected by both the capital gains tax and negative gearing changes. The inquiry is expected to continue next week, but without many of the critical voices that have been excluded, its credibility is being questioned





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