Funding Crisis Threatens to Derail Legacy of Queanbeyan Respite Care Facility

Yvonne Cuschieri House, a respite care facility in Queanbeyan built to serve those aged 18-60 with terminal or chronic illnesses, faces closure due to lack of ongoing operational funding. The facility was established following the death of Mr. Cuschieri's brother, Steven, and the lack of appropriate care options for younger people, who had to be in aged care with older people. Despite community fundraising and government contributions for construction, the facility struggles to secure an operator and provide its intended services. The absence of a clear funding model and rising construction costs pose significant challenges to its sustainability.

The story centers on the legacy of Yvonne Cuschieri OAM and the ongoing struggle to establish and operate Yvonne Cuschieri House , a respite care facility in Queanbeyan for individuals aged 18 to 60 with terminal or chronic illnesses.

The impetus for the facility stemmed from the experience of Mr. Cuschieri’s brother, Steven Cuschieri, who died of cancer in his early 50s. Steven's care involved both the hospital and aged care systems, a situation that highlighted the lack of age-appropriate respite options for younger people facing serious health challenges. This experience motivated Yvonne Cuschieri to advocate for a dedicated respite center within the community.<\/p>

Yvonne Cuschieri, who passed away in 2021, and her supporters, including Paul Walshe OAM, worked tirelessly to raise awareness and secure funding for the project. The facility, Yvonne Cuschieri House, was built, but its operations face a critical hurdle: a lack of ongoing government funding. Fundraising efforts, while successful in raising significant funds, are insufficient to cover the annual operating costs estimated to be between $1.4 to $1.6 million.<\/p>

The absence of a sustainable funding model threatens the facility's ability to provide the crucial respite care it was designed for. Paul Walshe, carrying on Yvonne Cuschieri's mission, has been actively seeking an operator for the facility, however, potential operators have withdrawn their interest due to the lack of dedicated government funding. The federal government initially provided $750,000 and the New South Wales government committed $1.35 million for construction, but ongoing operational support has not been secured.<\/p>

A $1 million federal government commitment in 2022 was intended for securing an operator and developing an operating model but was not meant to fully fund the services. This funding gap has created a significant challenge, with rising construction costs further complicating the situation. The charity, Respite Care for Queanbeyan, which was created to champion the cause, is struggling to find a sustainable funding model.<\/p>

Efforts to identify a suitable operator have been unsuccessful, as prospective organizations have been unable to submit tenders without government funding commitments. The situation reflects a broader challenge in healthcare, where clear funding pathways for services that fall outside traditional funding streams, such as those related to primary health care, aged care, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), are lacking. Local and state representatives acknowledge the complexities of the issue.<\/p>

Steve Whan, NSW Member for Monaro, has acknowledged the lack of a clear revenue stream for this particular facility. He is exploring possibilities with health services, including potential connections with palliative care services. The need for an operating model was discussed when the funds were originally allocated for construction. While exploring possible solutions, the critical element is ongoing financial backing.<\/p>

The facility aims to offer respite care to a demographic not well-served by existing programs. The need for the facility is recognized, emphasizing the essential role of carers in enabling the healthcare system to support younger individuals with serious health issues. This underscores the importance of addressing the funding issue to ensure the facility can continue to offer its services to the community.<\/p>

The success of the Yvonne Cuschieri House depends on finding a workable and sustainable funding strategy. The local community has shown enormous support through fundraising efforts. The absence of long-term funding poses a major threat to the ability to provide services to those who require it.<\/p>





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