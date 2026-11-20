NextDC shareholders voted 72 per cent against the company remuneration report at its annual general meeting in Sydney, as the data centre giant deals with community opposition and power delays at its West Footscray site.

NextDC shareholders have overwhelmingly rejected the company executive pay plans, with 72 per cent of pre-meeting votes going against its remuneration report at its annual general meeting in Sydney on Friday.

The vote does not stop senior staff being paid, but it does trigger the possibility of a vote to spill the board. The Australian data centre giant has run into major community opposition and power delays at its flagship Melbourne site in West Footscray. NextDC boss Craig Scroggie will tell shareholders that Jemena is working on different ways to get more power to the site.

Also read Balmain Shipyard Buildings Listed for About $50 Million as Sydney Property Deals Continue

Melbourne Power Delays Hit Revenue

Resident protests in October prompted power company Jemena to pause work on installing industrial-sized power poles on local streets to supply the West Footscray data centre expansion. That pause triggered major delays on the project and cut hundreds of millions of dollars from NextDC revenue forecasts for next year. Outgoing NextDC chairman Douglas Flynn will tell shareholders at the meeting that he acknowledged their disappointment, according to speech notes published on the stock exchange.

Advertisement

NextDC long term investment case remains intact, Flynn will say. NextDC has what it takes to meet that demand: strategically valuable assets, strong customer demand and a significant contracted pipeline. The recent M3 issues have also made one thing clear: our approach to execution risk must change, he will say. I have been in direct contact with the chairman of Jemena about a path forward, Flynn will say.

On Friday, NextDC unveiled modest improvements to the forecasts it had slashed in October. The company had previously slashed director fees and cut incentives in an effort to ward off the pay protest vote. NextDC has established a committee to consult with the community, which has been alarmed about the site aesthetics, noise, and the size of the power poles, as well as broader concerns about AI.

Board Urges Shareholders Against Spill

The data centre giant has also apologised to Melbourne residents and vowed to get power to the site. Flynn urged shareholders not to vote for a spill. We strongly believe a spill meeting would be destabilising and add cost and distraction at exactly the time when the board and management need to focus on delivering for all shareholders, he will say.

NextDC chief executive Craig Scroggie will tell investors that Jemena was working on several potential options to get more power to the site. Those options include running power lines on industrial streets or underground, upgrading existing feeder lines, and broader grid options. Once Jemena technical solution is finalised, Jemena will lead any community consultation and approvals process, Scroggie will say. We will fully support it.

Advertisement

The meeting comes as NextDC faces scrutiny over its handling of the West Footscray expansion, which has drawn opposition from local residents. The community has raised concerns about the site aesthetics, noise, and the size of the power poles, as well as broader concerns about AI. The pay protest vote adds to pressure on the company as it works to deliver the project and manage execution risk.

Investment Case Remains Intact

NextDC has said its long term investment case remains intact and pointed to strategically valuable assets, strong customer demand and a significant contracted pipeline. More to come.