Fury Over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'Outrageous' Rent Arrangement as New Report Emerges

A National Audit Office report reveals Prince Andrew rented out properties on his Royal Lodge estate for undisclosed income while paying peppercorn rent, and that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie live rent-free at royal palaces paid from the King's private income, sparking public outrage.

A fresh report from the National Audit Office has ignited public outrage over the financial arrangements of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York. The report reveals that Andrew rented out three properties on his Royal Lodge estate and collected an undisclosed income, all while paying only a symbolic peppercorn rent for his own residence.

The 75-year lease agreement allowed him to live in the 30-bed mansion for an annual rent of just one peppercorn, if demanded by the Crown Estate. This arrangement has been in place since he first moved into the property in 2004, meaning he has lived virtually rent-free for over two decades. The news has sparked fury among taxpayers, who see it as another example of the royal family taking advantage of public funds.

The report noted that three cottages on the estate were sublet, with the income going directly to Andrew. The subletting agreement ended in April 2026, but the report did not disclose the amount of rent charged, stating simply that they do not know what rent was charged. This lack of transparency has only added to the criticism, with many questioning how such arrangements were allowed to continue for so long.

Andrew was evicted from the property in February this year following major public backlash over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the financial details of his tenancy have only now come to light. The NAO investigation also shed light on the living arrangements of Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Both princesses, who are not working members of the royal family, live rent-free in royal palaces.

Beatrice rents an apartment in St James's Palace, while Eugenie has an apartment in Kensington Palace. The rent for these properties is paid from the King's private income, known as the Privy Purse, to the Royal Household.

However, the apartments themselves are maintained by public funding through the Sovereign Grant, which covers the upkeep of royal residences. This means that while the rent is not directly paid by taxpayers, the maintenance costs are. The report has raised questions about why non-working royals are entitled to such benefits, especially when many ordinary citizens are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The findings have been described as outrageous by critics, who argue that the royal family is out of touch with the public. Norman Baker, a former Home Office minister, accused the royals of taking the public for a complete ride. He said the report shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only in allowing Andrew to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties.

Baker's comments reflect the growing frustration among the public, who feel that the royal family should be more accountable for their financial dealings. The report has also reignited debates about the monarchy's finances and the need for reform. While there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Andrew in the NAO report, the perception of unfairness is damaging. The absence of clear information about the rent charged for the sublet properties only fuels speculation.

Many are calling for greater transparency in the management of the Crown Estate and the Sovereign Grant. The royal family has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years, with questions about their relevance and cost to the taxpayer. This latest revelation is likely to add to the pressure for change. The NAO report serves as a reminder that the royal family's financial arrangements are complex and often opaque.

As the public continues to demand answers, the monarchy must navigate these challenges while maintaining its traditional role. The fallout from this report is likely to continue, with further investigations possible. For now, the focus remains on the details that have emerged and the implications for the future of royal finances





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