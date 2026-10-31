G20 Foreign Ministers Cancel Family Photo After Boycott Over Lavrov

G20 foreign ministers cancelled their traditional family photo after Australia, the UK and European nations refused to appear alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pulled the plug on the photo after about one third of countries signalled they would boycott.

G20 foreign ministers cancelled their traditional family photo on Friday after Australia, the UK and European nations refused to appear alongside Russia n Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pulled the plug after about one third of countries made it known they would not appear beside any Russian representatives. The family photo had been scheduled for 10am Friday Atlanta time but did not take place. A US official said the State Department removed the photo from the official agenda because Washington did not want it to become a spectacle or distraction. Officials on site suggested it could be rescheduled later.

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There was no official statement from the US about the cancellation. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said ahead of Friday's session that in no case would there be a family photo with European partners and Mr Lavrov together because there is no normalcy with Russia. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said we do not engage in that way with the Russians and have not for a number of years.

He also said that if we are serious about our values and our interests, we must also work harder to secure just and lasting peace in Ukraine. He described the war as an assault not only on Ukraine but on us all, trampling international law, sovereignty and self determination. A spokesperson for Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia supported the US decision to cancel the group photo.

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Australian Opposition to Russian Normalisation

Australia has been clear and consistent: we will not normalise Russia's brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Our focus at the G20 remains on the important work before us and addressing the challenges facing the global economy. During the opening session, Wong condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of Lavrov and said Russia's illegal war had affected international markets and worsened global food security. Later, Wadephul posted a photograph of himself embracing Wong.

He praised the free trade deal between Australia and the European Union, which the Australian government is currently trying to ratify in parliament. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in Atlanta that I am not the only one who does not want to be photographed with Lavrov. He also said we have wars going on and we have participants in those wars around the table, so it is very difficult to agree a common line.

Rubio Opens Talks on Economic Crises

Poland is attending as a guest at a G20 meeting for the first time and is seeking formal membership with US support. Rubio opened the talks by saying the world was in a moment of choosing. We are in a critical moment, Rubio told his colleagues. We are facing a series of interconnected economic and geopolitical crises, many of which pose severe threats to essential foundations of the global economic order.

The G20 must work together to confront these threats, he added. There was no sign that the G20 diplomats could come to consensus on many of the most contentious issues they faced. Among them are the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US-Israeli war against Iran, US tariffs and Chinese machinations in the South China Sea. All have contributed to spikes in the global cost of fuel as well as uncertainty about trade.

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Diplomats who attended the opening session described it as cordial but said Russia's position on Ukraine was unyielding, as was its opposition to Poland's membership in the G20. Those disagreements, which also cover the Trump administration's not inviting G20 member South Africa over the objections of others, will likely prevent the foreign ministers from producing a joint communique when the meetings wrap up on Saturday, participants said.

Several participants, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the closed-door talks, said all had agreed to try to overcome their differences despite the long odds and to work to make next month's G20 leaders summit hosted by Trump in Florida a success. The incident is the latest fallout from the Trump administration's attempt to reintegrate Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, into the global economy and community despite the ongoing war against Ukraine.

A reported move to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, and millions more at a later date, has raised questions. It was not clear Moscow could fulfil such an order, with production battered by Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Trump also invited Putin to the G20 leaders' meeting in Miami in December. It is not clear whether the Russian leader will attend.

Ukraine and South Africa Snubbed by Trump Administration

Ukraine, which is not a G20 member but was invited to attend previous meetings, was not invited this year, with US officials saying it was a deliberate choice to include only formal members of the group. Poland, not a member, is seeking formal membership with US support. But missing from the invitation list was South Africa, a G20 founding member and the only African country in the group.

South Africa is embroiled in several bitter disputes with the Trump administration, and when it chaired the G20 last year, top US officials, including Trump and Rubio, shunned the meetings it hosted. Phindile Kunene, spokesperson for South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola, said we have consistently maintained that our nonparticipation is not voluntary. On Friday in Atlanta, Lavrov was seated between Mexico and Saudi Arabia. He sat on the opposite side of the plenary table to Wong.

Wong's Diplomatic Engagements at the Summit

The scene underscored the deep divide over Russia's presence at the summit. In addition to meeting Wadephul, Wong was due to meet Argentinian Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and the high representative from the EU, Kaja Kallas. She was also expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. On Saturday, Wong will attend a meeting of the Quad with India, Japan and the US.

She is also due to meet Rubio and participate in a trilateral meeting with the UK and Canada.