G7 Leaders Push Trump to Increase Pressure on Russia; Ukraine Launches EU Accession Talks

At the G7 summit, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer urge Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia allows the sale of substandard fuel amid supply crisis, and Ukraine launches EU accession talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron , at the G7 summit, urged US President Donald Trump to intensify pressure on Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations regarding Ukraine .

Macron emphasized the need for a negotiation involving both Ukraine and Russia, with European and American presence. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide energy support to Ukraine, including enriched uranium for its nuclear power plants. He echoed Macron's call for increased pressure on Russia. The summit began on the 574th day of the war in Ukraine, with leaders urging Trump to stand firmly behind Ukraine and pressure Putin to negotiate.

Elsewhere, a Russian aircraft was shot down during a training flight, with its crew ejecting safely. The incident occurred amid a mass overnight barrage that targeted civilian areas, including the UNESCO-listed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra site, killing 11. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as one of Russia's most serious crimes against Christian culture and called for decisive action from G7 leaders. Russia, however, denied targeting the cathedral and claimed it was hit by a US-made Patriot missile.

Meanwhile, Russia has allowed the sale of substandard fuel amid a supply crisis, with refineries permitted to sell gasoline and diesel domestically with higher toxic aromatic hydrocarbons content. Long lines of cars were seen in Crimea due to fuel shortages. In the Russian border region of Bryansk, three civilians were killed while working in a field near the border with Ukraine. Ukraine denies targeting civilians.

In other news, Ukraine has launched a process to join the European Union, with Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka calling it a 'Rubicon' moment. Moldova is also set to officially launch its EU membership talks





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