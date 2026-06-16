G7 Leaders Vow to Intensify Pressure on Russia as Trump Calls for Deal

At the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, US President Donald Trump urged Russia to make a deal to end the Ukraine war. G7 leaders agreed to increase sanctions on Russian gas and oil, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy secured meetings with major powers. New sanctions were announced by the UK and Canada targeting Russia's energy sector and shadow fleet.

During the G7 summit held at the French resort of Évian-les-Bains, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia should make a deal to end the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The summit brought together leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining the discussions as a guest. Trump, who has previously expressed a willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, showed signs of impatience with Moscow, citing the high casualties on both sides in a conflict that has become the deadliest on European soil since World War II.

The war, now lasting longer than World War I, has seen Ukraine holding up well on the battlefield but still facing deadly attacks on its cities. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Zelenskyy to stay until the end of the three-day summit, facilitating direct meetings with Trump and other G7 leaders. A French diplomatic source indicated that the G7 leaders have decided to intensify pressure on Russia through sanctions on gas and oil.

European leaders are keen to remind Trump of the importance of pushing Russia to accept peace on Ukraine's terms, rather than pressuring Kyiv into making concessions. Zelenskyy, after meeting G7 leaders, emphasized Ukraine's priorities: increasing air defense missiles, securing a winter support package, and strengthening sanctions against Russia. He noted that Russia is not winning the war and that Putin must be pushed to end the conflict.

In response to the latest wave of Russian strikes, which killed at least 11 people and sparked a fire at a landmark Kyiv cathedral, Zelenskyy urged a decisive response from the G7. He revealed that Putin had rejected an offer for a meeting at the G7 but suggested to Trump that a meeting could occur in the United States.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced new sanctions against Russia, including on tankers transporting LNG, stating that the UK and its allies will continue to increase pressure on Putin until peace returns to Europe. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced sanctions against 160 entities linked to Russia's shadow fleet, which is used to evade Western sanctions on Russian fossil fuels and other goods.

G7 leaders have thus committed to maintaining and escalating economic measures to compel Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine





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