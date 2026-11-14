G8 Education Accepts Majority Capital Takeover Bid Amid Sector Crisis

G8 Education agrees to a takeover by Majority Capital Partners, signaling deep distress in Australia's childcare market as more than 50 centers collapse this year.

G8 Education has agreed to a takeover proposal from Majority Capital Partners, marking a significant development for Australia's largest listed childcare provider. The board welcomed the indicative offer, which values the company at less than $200 million. This figure represents a 260 per cent premium over the stock's record-low price prior to the announcement.

Takeover Details and Financial Impact

Chief Executive Pejman Okhovat and the board of directors, including Debra Singh and Margaret Zabel, moved forward with the deal after shares plummeted. The indicative cash offer stands at 26 cents per share. This price is a stark contrast to the 70 cents recorded at the start of the year and the low of 10 cents seen before the news broke. Last year, the stock reached a high of $1.40.

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The suitor, Majority Capital Partners, was established just this year by Vidhur Rangaswamy. The firm is backed by investors such as Will Vicars and comes from a background in John Wylie. The new owners have little prior experience in the childcare sector. The deal is subject to further due diligence and faces significant hurdles given the current market conditions.

G8 Education Faces Operational Collapse

G8 Education is currently dealing with severe operational challenges that have crippled its recent performance. Occupancy levels have plunged across the network, leading to the suspension of 40 underperforming centers. These locations are not expected to reopen. The financial strain is compounded by a history of absorbing distressed assets.

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In 2023, G8 Education paid $26.5 million to Finexia to take 31 struggling centers off its hands. Finexia had acquired these locations after they were tied to the collapse of Genius childcare. The burden of these unviable leases continues to drag down the provider. G8's struggles reflect a broader landscape hit by falling fertility rates and rising operational costs.

Competitors and Market Volatility

The sector is witnessing a wave of insolvencies among commercial operators. Just weeks ago, Shared Beginnings childcare collapsed. The owners, Finexia, called in administrators after the company was left with the centers. This event followed the failure of ABC Learning, from which G8 was originally built.

Private-equity-owned Edge Early Learning went into voluntary administration in August. The company had 70 centers at the time of the collapse. Recently, six centers closed in South Australia and Victoria. Goodstart, a major not-for-profit provider, had agreed to acquire these sites but the transaction failed due to due diligence issues.

Goodstart executives stated that extra investments in staff and capital upgrades would not fix the major difficulties inherent in these centers. The viability risk is shifting away from developers and onto providers and governments. A handful of unviable leases can drag down an entire provider, affecting the business for years after sale.

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Industry-Wide Crisis and Regulatory Outlook

Data from For Purpose Investment Partners reveals that 58 childcare centers collapsed between July 1 and October 11 this year. This number exceeds the 35 failures recorded in the entire 2016/17 financial year. The corporate regulator, ASIC, has tracked these failures since 2011, highlighting an accelerating trend of insolvency.

Despite the closures, more than 90 per cent of new center approvals since 2022 were privately owned. The think tank The Front Project argues that landlords dictate terms, creating oversupply in lucrative areas and childcare deserts elsewhere. Dr. Caroline Croser-Barlow, chief executive of The Front Project, criticized the market model.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to include universal early education in his political legacy. However, experts argue the current structure requires reform. The Front Project is calling for an independent commission to oversee the sector. The government currently hands billions to private operators but leaves service matching to market forces.