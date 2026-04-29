G8 Education to Close Up to 40 Childcare Centres Amid Occupancy Slump and Rising Costs

Australia’s largest private childcare operator, G8 Education, plans to shut down nearly 10 per cent of its centres due to declining occupancy, rising costs, and the aftermath of a childcare scandal. The company’s shares have hit a 16-year low, and analysts warn of significant financial impacts.

Australia’s largest private childcare centre operator, G8 Education , is facing significant challenges as it plans to close up to 40 centres, representing nearly 10 per cent of its local operations.

The decision comes amid an ongoing occupancy slump, rising costs, and the fallout from last year’s childcare scandal. Ahead of its shareholder meeting in Brisbane on Wednesday, G8 informed investors that it will suspend operations at around 40 underperforming centres while exploring longer-term options, including lease surrender, divestment, or other alternatives.

The company cited sustained affordability pressures, falling birth rates, increased supply of long day care, and the impact of serious child safety incidents on public confidence as key factors behind the decline in occupancy. G8 does not anticipate a quick recovery, with occupancy levels across the sector dropping compared to 2024 and 2025.

G8 Education’s chief executive, Pejman Okhovat, acknowledged the challenging operating environment and stated that the company will continue to review and adjust its operating model and cost base where necessary. The company’s shares have plummeted to a 16-year low of 16.5¢, reflecting an 87 per cent decline over the past year, partly due to charges laid against accused paedophile Joshua Brown.

The latest update confirms a continued exodus from the operator’s centres, compounded by rising regulatory and compliance costs in response to the scandal, including the installation of CCTV across its facilities. As of April 24, G8 reported spot occupancy levels at its centres at 56.4 per cent, a 7 per cent drop compared to the prior period, while year-to-date occupancy fell by 7.9 per cent to 56.1 per cent.

Okhovat emphasized that G8 is proactively assessing its network to ensure sustainability and resilience, reallocating resources to support high-quality early education and care outcomes. RBC Capital analyst Wei-Weng Chen noted that the decline in occupancy could result in a $40 million impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) on an unmitigated basis, though the full earnings impact remains unclear due to unquantified mitigation steps.

Earlier this year, Vision Super divested from G8 Education and added the company to its excluded investments list, alongside tobacco companies and weapons manufacturers. Michael Wyrsch, Vision Super’s chief investment officer, described the media coverage of incidents at G8 Education as deeply disturbing, further highlighting the reputational damage the company faces





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