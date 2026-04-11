Gabriela Bryan Triumphs at Bells Beach, Denying Molly Picklum the Coveted Trophy

Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii has won the Bells Beach title, defeating Australian world champion Molly Picklum in the final. Bryan's victory marks a significant achievement, while Picklum's search for the elusive trophy continues. In the men's final, Yago Dora will face Miguel Pupo in an all-Brazilian showdown.

The legendary Bells Beach trophy continues to elude Molly Picklum as the Australian world champion faced defeat in the final against Gabriela Bryan . After securing a runner-up position in 2023, which represented her career-best performance at the renowned Victorian surf break, Picklum was eager to claim victory, only to be outperformed by her Hawaiian rival in Saturday's title match.

Bryan seized the initiative early in the World Surf League showdown, establishing a strong lead with an initial score of 7.83. NSW Central Coast surfer Picklum experienced a setback on her initial wave and subsequently struggled to find her rhythm throughout the competition. The 23-year-old surfer, who had previously eliminated reigning champion and fellow Australian Isabella Nichols through a close semi-final victory, encountered difficulties with her wave selection at Winkipop. World No. 3 Bryan, on the other hand, consistently improved her performance, accumulating a score of 14.83 from her two best waves, while Picklum managed a total score of 8.33. A delighted Bryan expressed her joy, stating I can’t believe I get to ring the bell, further extending her winning record against Picklum to 5-1. Bryan’s triumph at Bells this week was a significant moment. Bryan was ecstatic about the win. “It’s an event I always wanted to win but I’ve never gotten better than a quarter (final) but man, I get to ring it.” Bryan will now take possession of the yellow jersey as the rankings leader, displacing Picklum and wearing it at the upcoming tour stop in Margaret River, where she secured a victory the previous year. “I honestly love Western Australia and Margaret River, and back in yellow I’m excited. I was in yellow there last year ... it’s a really good start.”\The men's final is set to be an all-Brazilian battle, featuring 2025 world champion Yago Dora against Miguel Pupo. Dora earned his place in the final through a remarkable performance in his semi-final against three-time world champion and fellow countryman Gabriel Medina. With only 40 seconds remaining in the semi-final, Dora executed a daring aerial maneuver, requiring a score of 9.34 to secure the lead. The judges awarded a remarkable score of 9.50 for the rotation, thus sealing his victory and propelling him into the final. The intensity of the men's competition promises a thrilling conclusion, highlighting the skill and determination of the world's top surfers. The event at Bells Beach continues to be a highlight of the surfing calendar, drawing fans and competitors from around the globe to witness the spectacle of world-class surfing. The unpredictable nature of the waves and the high level of competition make each heat a test of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude. The surfers' dedication and the event's rich history combine to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. The legacy of Bells Beach as a premier surfing destination is further solidified with each year's competition, and the anticipation for future events remains high.\The overall atmosphere of the event was electric, with the crowd eagerly watching the action from the cliffs overlooking the iconic surf break. The cheers and the sounds of the ocean created an unforgettable backdrop for the competition. Surfers were not only competing for the title but also for the chance to be a part of surfing history. The sense of camaraderie among the surfers was palpable, even amidst the fierce competition. They share a deep respect for each other’s skills and a passion for the sport that unites them. The event at Bells Beach is a showcase of the best surfing talent in the world, and it provides a platform for both established stars and emerging talents to shine. The conditions at Bells Beach proved to be challenging for some, with the unpredictable waves testing the surfers' skills and adaptability. The competitors demonstrated exceptional wave-riding techniques and demonstrated impressive displays of strength and agility. Each surfer brought their unique style and approach to the waves, adding to the variety and excitement of the competition. The dedication and passion shown by all the surfers during the event were inspiring, demonstrating the true spirit of the sport. It's a sport that demands intense physical conditioning, mental fortitude, and a deep connection to the ocean. The event's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the organizers, the volunteers, and the surfers. The annual event provides a platform for showcasing the beauty and thrill of surfing while also celebrating the sport’s rich heritage. The competition will be remembered as a showcase of surfing skill, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence





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Surfing Bells Beach Gabriela Bryan Molly Picklum World Surf League Yago Dora Miguel Pupo

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