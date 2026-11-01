Gallagher won't guarantee spending cuts exceed new spending ahead of budget update

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has refused to guarantee Labor will cut more than it spends in the upcoming budget update, despite warning that mounting pressures are forcing the government to examine every program ahead of a likely interest rate rise.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has refused to guarantee Labor will cut more than it spends in the upcoming budget update. She warned that mounting pressures are forcing the government to examine every program ahead of a likely interest rate rise.

With the Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates on Tuesday amid stubborn inflation, Gallagher conceded the pressures on the Commonwealth budget were growing. She confirmed an intense search for savings across government departments and programs. Gallagher insisted government spending was not the main cause of inflation, which rose to 4.3 per cent in the 12 months to September. But she acknowledged the Commonwealth had a responsibility to help contain price pressures.

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I am not saying it is too difficult, she told ABC's Insiders in response to questions about savings. But I am saying that there should be some acknowledgment of the world in you know the world in which we are living and the pressures on the Commonwealth budget and they are real they are increasing. If you go back to the start of that, the Howard era, they were not dealing with AUKUS.

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They were not dealing with aged care, with all of the demographics we are dealing with. They were not dealing with Medicare falling over. But she said no portfolio would be protected from examination as ministers prepared their spending proposals. This includes Labor's generous tax concessions for electric vehicles and subsidies for household batteries, which have faced criticism for disproportionately benefiting wealthier Australians.

Budget Deficits And Federal Debt

Federal debt is forecast to climb beyond 1.2 trillion dollars by 2030. Cumulative budget deficits of 150.5 billion dollars are projected over five years. Rising global borrowing costs threaten to add billions more to the government's interest bill. This further restricts its capacity to respond to mounting demands for spending, which has climbed to its highest share of the economy outside the pandemic in four decades.

Gallagher said her government faced bigger challenges than any other this century. She identified the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Medicare, aged care, defence and interest payments on government debt as the biggest sources of pressure. Gallagher said she and Treasurer Jim Chalmers would hold a series of meetings over the coming weeks to identify cuts ahead of the mid-year budget update. The pressures on the budget are increasing, not decreasing, Gallagher said.

We are living in a different world. The budget has got to play a responsible role. But she defended Labor's planned 250 dollar working tax offset, due to take effect in July. She said the measure was already accounted for in budget forecasts despite persistent inflation.

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Gallagher Rules Out Spending Cut Guarantee

Gallagher repeatedly declined to commit to delivering a net reduction in government spending. She was pressed on whether the economy could afford further expenditure while inflation remained elevated. I do not want to pre-empt the ERC process, she said, referring to the powerful expenditure review committee of cabinet. There is enormous effort being placed, particularly by Jim and myself, on the saving side.

The finance minister's comments follow tensions between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chalmers over the scale of spending restraint required. The treasurer publicly declared he had accepted responsibility for the government's economic difficulties. Gallagher dismissed suggestions of a serious rift, describing the relationship between the two men as very professional and respectful. But she acknowledged the competing demands of senior ministers and the difficult choices confronting the government.

I have got a role as finance minister to say no to a lot of people, she said. Other ministers want to do more. I have got to find out: is there room to do that? More often than not, there is not.

Opposition Criticises Government Spending

Shadow treasurer Tim Wilson said it was clear the Albanese government could not kick its spending addiction. For every 2 dollars it saves, it goes on and spends an additional 3 dollars, and kicks on inflation and higher interest rates, he said. That is why Australians mortgages cost more, and they are paying more at the supermarket and getting less.