Gambhir backs Pant's aggressive approach despite vice-captaincy removal

India coach Gautam Gambhir has encouraged Rishabh Pant to continue playing his natural attacking game after Pant was removed as vice-captain for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The decision comes amid Pant's underwhelming IPL performance, though his overall Test record remains strong. Gambhir defended the move, stating it allows Pant to focus purely on batting for India. The match starts on Saturday.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged Rishabh Pant to remain true to his natural attacking style of play, even after Pant was relieved of his vice-captaincy duties for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Pant, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, has an impressive Test record with 3,476 runs at an average of 42.91 in 49 matches since his debut in 2018. However, his recent IPL campaign with Lucknow Super Giants was underwhelming; he scored only 312 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 138.05, and his team finished at the bottom of the table. This form prompted a change in leadership roles for the national side.

Addressing reporters before the Test, Gambhir emphasized that Pant's primary focus should be on playing for India. He clarified that they are not asking Pant to curb his aggression but to adapt to match situations, a crucial skill in international cricket.

"The responsibility is to play for India - the rest, everything else, is a by-product," Gambhir stated. Gambhir's own tenure as India's coach has seen mixed results; he has recorded 10 wins, seven losses, and two draws in 19 Tests. The team faced a significant setback with a home series whitewash by New Zealand in 2024.

Despite this, Gambhir pointed to the competitive 2-2 draw in England last year and victories over the West Indies as evidence of the team's potential. He acknowledged that the controversial draw in South Africa "still hurts" but expressed optimism about the squad's talent and their ability to compete for the World Test Championship.

The Afghanistan match itself is not part of the Championship cycle, but it holds importance for the visiting team, who are playing only their second Test in India since their debut five-day match in 2018. Richard Pybus, coach of the Afghanistan national team, said his side is fully focused on the challenge. The Test is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 2pm AEST.

For Pant, this match offers a chance to regain his rhythm and silence critics by reverting to the bold, match-winning approach that made him a star. Gambhir's public support is designed to free Pant from the extra burden of leadership, allowing him to concentrate solely on batting. The decision to remove Pant as vice-captain appears to be a strategic move to reduce his workload and help him recapture his explosive form, which has been a key feature of his success.

While Pant's recent strike rate suggests he has not lost his attacking instincts, his overall output in the IPL raises questions about his consistency. This Test will be a critical indicator of whether Gambhir's man-management approach can yield immediate results.

Meanwhile, India will look to assert their dominance at home, while Afghanistan will aim to make a statement on the international stage





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