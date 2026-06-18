Ganesh Versus the Third Reich Returns at a Pivotal Moment

Back to Back Theatre's audacious production returns to Melbourne, offering a bracing exploration of power, symbol, and connection in an era of rising fascism.

Back to Back Theatre , the Geelong-based company that has spent three decades crafting a body of work remarkable for its generosity, courage, and intellectual acuity, has brought back its most audacious play: Ganesh Versus the Third Reich.

First premiered in 2011 and toured globally, this production arrives in Melbourne ahead of a slot at the Festival d'Automne in Paris, and its return feels both timely and terrifying. Winner of the Ibsen Award in 2022, Back to Back is a company primarily composed of people who identify as having an intellectual disability or neurodivergence, and Ganesh Versus the Third Reich is a provocation that interrogates spirituality, politics, and the enduring power of symbols through a meta-theatrical lens.

The play is a shape-shifter, altering its appearance to flip or underscore its message, and it reminds audiences of this company's genius and gumption. The narrative follows Ganesh, played by Brian Tilley, who is urged by his parents Shiva and Parvati to reclaim the ancient Hindu symbol of the swastika from the Nazis.

He travels by train to Berlin in an eerie reminder of the trains that carried people with disability to concentration camps, to confront Hitler directly, played by Simon Laherty. This mythic storyline converges with a second narrative: the putting on of the play itself. Actors break the fourth wall, addressing each other by their real names, and the devastating resonances of epic theatre are given everyday mirrors.

We see the horrors of ideology played out in the lives of the performers. Central to the work's sense of danger is neurotypical actor David Woods, who appears to be the show's director. Initially calm and supportive, he grows tetchy and then abusive, culminating in an ugly assault on a cast member who refuses to die correctly, played by Scott Price. This moment of chilling clarity pierces the shambolic bonhomie that drives much of the rest of the show.

Two key ideas animate Ganesh Versus the Third Reich: the distinction between the real and the imaginary, including the blurred line between actor and role; and the need for connection between people. Woods claims at one point he just wants 'one single moment of connection between two people' on stage, but he is being facetious; the entire show is an attachment bond, buzzing and magnanimous.

The ensemble's humour and vulnerability create an infectious communalism, yet they are capable of moments of otherworldly theatrical effect that shock the audience into uncomfortable silence. We are never allowed to settle into any single register, constantly surprised out of complacency - a defining feature of Brechtian theatre. Technically, it is a wonder of ingenuity, economy, and conceit. Using prosaic materials, artistic director Bruce Gladwin marshals mood and design to stunning effect.

Long plastic curtains hang to the sides of a large, relatively empty playing space, drawn and parted to create scenes of Ganesh's journey. Shadow puppetry, projections, and chiaroscuro in Andrew Livingston and Bluebottle's lighting design alternate between lush poeticism and charming frugality. Shio Otani's costumes are witty - Woods constantly undresses to skimpy blue shorts, like a geriatric raver - and Jóhann Jóhannsson's gorgeous score thrums and soars. Seeing this show again after a hiatus is a fascinating, bracing experience.

The work hasn't altered apart from a single cast change - curiously, Tamika Simpson takes over from Mark Deans, but the ensemble still refers to the character as Mark - yet everything has changed around it. Fascism is back, and anyone considered marginalised or othered is feeling the heat. In this context, Ganesh feels like a statement of solidarity, a plea to our intrinsic messiness and shared humanity. Symbols are powerful but can be easily corrupted.

The theft of the swastika, its debasement from a symbol of prosperity to a symbol of hate, illustrates how societies co-opt the emblems of enlightenment to foment disunity and grievance. Back to Back Theatre's production is a timely reminder that art can both entertain and provoke, challenging audiences to confront the uncomfortable truths of our time





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Back To Back Theatre Ganesh Versus The Third Reich Disability Arts Swastika Nazism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gout Gout flies home for third in rarely-contested 150m behind US great Noah LylesAustralian sprinter Gout Gout has finished an impressive third behind the great Noah Lyles in the 150m at a track meet in Ostrava

Read more »

This generation now owns almost a third of all rental propertiesFresh figures from the ATO also show a spike in younger “rentvestors” hoping to build their wealth through the property market.

Read more »

This generation now owns almost a third of all rental propertiesFresh figures from the ATO also show a spike in younger “rentvestors” hoping to build their wealth through the property market.

Read more »

This generation now owns almost a third of all rental propertiesFresh figures from the ATO also show a spike in younger “rentvestors” hoping to build their wealth through the property market.

Read more »