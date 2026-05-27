Gardening Star Nathan Stafford Walks 45km to Raise $450,000 for Heartkids After Son's Heart Surgery

Nathan Stafford, known for his viral videos of cleaning strangers' yards, is walking 45km with a lawnmower to raise $450,000 for HeartKids. The charity supported his family after his son Benji underwent life-saving open-heart surgery. He aims to draw attention to their work and help more families facing childhood heart conditions.

Gardening star Nathan Stafford , renowned for his acts of kindness transforming neglected yards for struggling families, is set to undertake a monumental challenge to raise vital funds for HeartKids.

On Friday, June 5, he will embark on a 45km mower walk, aiming to raise $450,000 for the charity that provided crucial support during his family's darkest hour. This mission is deeply personal, inspired by his son Benji's life-saving open-heart surgery shortly after birth. Speaking on The Morning Show, Stafford recounted the terrifying experience, explaining that his 13-year-old son was born with pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition requiring the removal of one of the heart's four valves.

The family's ordeal led to a three-month stay at The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where they first encountered HeartKids. Although he had never heard of the charity before, Stafford described them as a lifeline, offering essential guidance and emotional support as they navigated an overwhelming medical journey he barely understood. Stafford's global following was built on his simple, generous premise: he knocks on the doors of complete strangers and offers to clean up their overgrown yards for free.

He acknowledges that you can often see signs of hardship just by looking at a property, and his mission is to help wherever he can, inside or outside the home. He never anticipated the worldwide appeal of his videos, finding it surprising that "some random guy mowing lawns" would resonate so deeply.

He believes viewers are drawn to the immediate, satisfying transformation of an overgrown jungle into a tidy space, coupled with the heartwarming narrative of assisting those who are physically or financially unable to do the work themselves. His social media platforms have become a conduit for connecting with struggling families, and he finds great purpose in being able to "turn their life around a bit in some way.

" The upcoming 45km challenge is a natural extension of his desire to help. He will push a lawnmower for the entire distance to spotlight HeartKids' critical work and generate substantial donations. True to his charitable spirit, the lawnmower used in this arduous walk will not be kept; it will be donated to a deserving member of the community about two weeks after the event.

Stafford emphasized that countless families are in "awful situations," and his goal is simply to "make it a little bit easier for them.

" His actions are a powerful tribute to the support his own family received, turning a personal tragedy into a public campaign of compassion and practical aid for other children with heart conditions and their families





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nathan Stafford Heartkids Fundraiser 45Km Walk Lawnmower Challenge Benji Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Open-Heart Surgery The Children's Hospital At Westmead Charity Yard Cleanup Viral Videos Community Help Congenital Heart Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mitchell Moses set to be ruled out of Origin opener after suffering hamstring injuryCanterbury’s Matt Burton has been rushed into the Blues squad as cover after Moses was sent for scans, with NSW doctor Nathan Gibbs fearing the worst.

Read more »

NSW playmaker Mitchell Moses ruled out of first game with hamstring injuryNSW State of Origin halfback Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of the opening match due to a hamstring injury, coach Laurie Daley confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday morning. Ethan Strange will replace Moses and make his Origin debut alongside Nathan Cleary in the halves.

Read more »

Pressure mounts on Nathan Cleary as State of Origin series begins with injury concernsNSW Blues coach Laurie Daley says Nathan Cleary has been unfairly judged for his State of Origin record, with the halfback facing increased pressure after Mitchell Moses was ruled out. Cleary will partner rookie Ethan Strange in the halves for the series opener at Stadium Australia.

Read more »

Laurie Daley fires up over unfair Nathan Cleary situation‘We’re kidding ourselves.’

Read more »