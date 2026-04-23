Gary Ablett Jr. Reveals Surfing Dream Before AFL Stardom

AFL legend Gary Ablett Jr. shares his teenage ambition to become a professional surfer and details the pivotal moments that led him to a decorated football career, including a crucial conversation with his father, Gary Ablett Sr.

Gary Ablett Jr , a celebrated figure in Australian Rules Football and a two-time Brownlow Medal ist, has revealed a surprising aspiration from his youth: a professional surfing career.

In a candid interview, the former Geelong and Gold Coast champion detailed a period during his teenage years where his passion for football waned, leading him to seriously consider pursuing a life riding waves. Growing up near Victoria’s renowned surf coast, the allure of the ocean proved strong, momentarily eclipsing his family’s legacy in the AFL.

Ablett explained that this disinterest in football lasted approximately twelve months, during which he dedicated himself to improving his surfing skills, ultimately realizing he lacked the necessary talent to compete at a professional level. This period of self-discovery and exploration was crucial in shaping his eventual commitment to football, albeit with a renewed perspective. His journey back to the sport wasn’t immediate.

At the age of sixteen, Ablett was invited to trial with the Geelong Falcons, a significant step towards a potential AFL career. However, he still harbored doubts about whether football was truly his calling. A pivotal conversation with his father, Gary Ablett Sr, a legend in his own right and a Hall of Famer, proved instrumental.

His father’s belief in his potential – stating he was ‘good enough to make it at the top level’ – instilled a much-needed confidence boost. This encouragement, coupled with a successful year of development, led to Geelong offering him a father-son draft pick. Ablett acknowledged the importance of this contract, initially viewing it as a two-year opportunity to prove himself.

As he progressed through his early years in the AFL, his self-belief grew, and he began to envision a long and successful career at the highest level. His eventual achievements – 357 games, 445 goals, two Brownlow Medals, two premierships, and numerous individual accolades – stand as a testament to his dedication and talent. The impact of his father’s guidance and his own internal drive cannot be overstated in understanding his remarkable career trajectory.

Despite his illustrious career, culminating in the 2020 Grand Final loss with Geelong, Ablett has expressed a surprising lack of longing for the game since his retirement five years ago. He admitted to being surprised by this feeling, indicating a sense of contentment and fulfillment outside of the demanding world of professional football.

When reflecting on his career highlights, Ablett unsurprisingly pointed to his two premierships as the most cherished moments, emphasizing that these victories represent the ultimate goal in the sport. He also fondly recalled his debut game in 2002, despite missing a crucial goal that led to a loss, highlighting the significance of simply getting the opportunity to play at the elite level.

Ablett also spoke with fondness about his time as the inaugural captain of the Gold Coast Suns, acknowledging his role as a foundational figure for the club, even though he didn’t experience team success during his tenure. He expressed optimism about the current Suns team under Damien Hardwick, praising their exciting brand of football and their potential to make a significant impact in the finals series, believing their success will contribute to the overall growth of the game.

His journey from a potential surfer to an AFL icon is a story of self-discovery, family support, and unwavering dedication





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