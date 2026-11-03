Gary Oldman Says James Bond Has Been Cast But Not Announced, Hopes It Is Jack Lowden

Gary Oldman said the new James Bond has been chosen but not announced, while Jack Lowden called the casting rumours flattering. Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film for Amazon MGM.

Gary Oldman says the next James Bond has already been cast, but the decision has not been made public. In an interview published overnight Australian time, the actor said the choice is settled and he hopes it is Jack Lowden.

His comments have fuelled intense speculation about who will take over as 007. Oldman first made the claim during an appearance on The Morning Show on September 7 Canadian time. He said: We are going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him.

Also read Bull and Donkey Same-Sex Bond Challenges Evolutionary Norms

Gary Oldman Supports Jack Lowden for Role

They have made their choice but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack. Jack Lowden has already played a spy. He may as well do it again.

Advertisement

Following fevered media speculation, a few days later on September 11, Oldman appeared to hose down his comments during a session at the Toronto International Film Festival. There are six people on a shortlist, he said. I heard a rumour that they have picked James Bond, but they have not announced it yet, which is their prerogative. So I do not know who has got the part, but I am hoping it is Jack.

However Oldman has never starred in a Bond film and is not otherwise explicitly involved in the franchise's production. It is therefore unclear where his information was sourced, although one would assume he would be well connected. His remarks have nonetheless added to the fevered speculation surrounding the role. Asked about Oldman's comments and the ongoing rumours, Lowden said the speculation was all very flattering.

It is nice to be mentioned, for any role, and I am just not really going to add to the noise, the 36-year-old Scottish actor told the outlet. It is very nice, and Gary is a sweetheart. It is particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I do not really listen to it.

Actors Include Callum Turner and Harris Dickinson

As a young male actor, generally, the minute you are not playing a zany artist type, the minute you are in a suit, people fling it at you, he said. His name has been in the James Bond mix for some years. Other actors reportedly in contention include Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Jack Barton and Australia's Jacob Elordi. All have reportedly auditioned for the coveted role.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is helming the next Bond instalment. The film will be distributed by Amazon MGM after it secured ownership of the franchise from the Broccoli family in February 2025. The studio is expected to reveal the new Bond in the coming months. One report claimed that Callum Turner appeared to be firming up as the next 007.

Advertisement

It cited evidence that he had stepped away from the production company he founded with pop star wife Dua Lipa last year. The same report said Turner had attended Amazon MGM's Bray Studios in the English county of Berkshire for screen tests last Friday. It also claimed that Lipa was keen to record the next Bond theme.

Saoirse Ronan Wants To Play Bond Villain

However, if Lowden did get the role, casting for other characters in the next film could get interesting. In August, Lowden's wife, Irish actor Saoirse Ronan, said she wanted to go dark. I want to go dark, she said. I said that I wanted to be a Bond villain and I am dead serious.

I think it would be really interesting having a young female villain. Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all that pent-up anger and direct it somewhere, there is something interesting in that dramatically, Ronan said. So I would love to do more of that. Her comments have added another layer of intrigue to the casting process for the next film.

For now, the identity of the next James Bond remains officially unconfirmed. Oldman's claim that the choice has been made has only intensified speculation. Fans and media continue to wait for an official announcement from Amazon MGM and the filmmakers.