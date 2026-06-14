Gasly Promoted to Third, Russell Clinches Pole in Barcelona

The FIA has finally made a decision on the Monaco Grand Prix, promoting Pierre Gasly to third place and demoting Isack Hadjar to fourth. Meanwhile, George Russell has been given a much-needed boost in the championship after clinching pole position for the Barcelona GP.

Pierre Gasly was awarded third place and a spot on the Monaco podium nearly a week after the race finished, with the FIA conceding Alpine's successfully appealed the decision and demonstrated the official speed measurements were inaccurate.

Gasly's promotion means Isack Hadjar - who finished third - has now been demoted to in fourth and Oscar Piastri who finished fourth moves to fifth place. George Russell's championship dreams have been given a much-needed boost after clinching pole position for the Barcelona GP. The Brit is currently in a 66-point deficit to his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli after a disastrous fortnight - a DNF in Canada and penalties galore in Monaco.

Russell narrowly pipped Lewis Hamilton for pole, with Antonelli starting in third. Aussie Oscar Piastri who won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole last year will start from seventh position on the grid. The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is set to begin with Brits George Russell and Lewis Hamilton leading the grid in Spain. Can a seventh-placed Oscar Piastri spoil their fun?

The FIA has finally made a decision on the Monaco Grand Prix after a long and arduous process. Alpine successfully appealed the decision and demonstrated that the official speed measurements were inaccurate.

As a result, Pierre Gasly has been promoted to third place, while Isack Hadjar has been demoted to fourth place and Oscar Piastri has moved to fifth place. Meanwhile, George Russell has been given a much-needed boost in the championship after clinching pole position for the Barcelona GP. He is currently in a 66-point deficit to his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli after a disastrous fortnight, which included a DNF in Canada and penalties in Monaco.

Russell narrowly pipped Lewis Hamilton for pole, with Antonelli starting in third. The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is set to begin with Russell and Hamilton leading the grid in Spain. Can Piastri spoil their fun and take the win





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Pierre Gasly Monaco Grand Prix George Russell Barcelona GP Kimi Antonelli

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