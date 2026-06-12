Gasly's Third-Place Finish Tarnished by Controversial Penalties at Monaco Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly's podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix was stripped away due to speeding penalties, sparking debate and potential appeals from other teams.

Pierre Gasly 's third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix was marred by a controversial penalty decision. The French driver received two five-second penalties for speeding in the pit lane, totaling 10 seconds, which dropped him to seventh place.

The penalties were imposed despite Gasly's AlphaTauri team arguing that the speed limit signs in the pit lane were obscured by other cars, making it difficult for drivers to adhere to the speed limit. The team expressed gratitude for the FIA's transparency and cooperation during the review process but was disappointed with the outcome.

Gasly was one of five drivers penalized for speeding, with Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), George Russell (Mercedes), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) also receiving five-second penalties. Notably, only Alpine did not serve their penalty during the race, instead attempting to have it overturned. The FIA's decision has sparked debate, with McLaren reportedly considering an appeal. If Piastri's penalty had been overturned, he would have finished third, ahead of Gasly.

Mercedes has also expressed discontent with the situation, with a team insider describing their reaction as 'livid'





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Pierre Gasly Monaco Grand Prix Speeding Penalties FIA Formula One Lewis Hamilton George Russell Oscar Piastri Franco Colapinto Appeals

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