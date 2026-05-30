Gauff bows out at Roland Garros, Potapova claims victory in thrilling match

Champion Coco Gauff loses to Anastasia Potapova 4-6 7-6 6-4 at French Open, ending her title defense. Other top seeds also fall early, with potential new champion emerging following surprising upsets.

Reigning champion Coco Gauff was defeated in the third round at Roland Garros by Austrian Anastasia Potapova , ending her title defence with a 4-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 loss.

The two‑time Grand Slam winner fell after a dramatic match that saw both players seize and lose momentum in the decisive set. Gauff opened with a break but Potapova retook the advantage with two consecutive breaks early in the second set, leaving the American with a grim 3‑0 deficit.

A series of five consecutive break games saw Potapova capitalize on Gauff's shaky service, while Gauff clawed her way back into the set through a tie‑break win that required a double fault to recover from a 5‑0 gap. In the third set, Gauff forced an early break to take a 5‑4 lead, but unable to maintain a high percentage of first‑serve points, she surrendered the match in four games.

After the match, Gauff said that being the defending champion had not affected her performance and that she felt more composed than after the US Open, where she admitted the pressure had been heavier. Other top seeds also bowed out early. Sixth‑seed Amanda Anisimova was eliminated in a third‑set tie‑break by Frenchwoman Diane Parry, while former world number 16 Elena Rybakina took the Eastern European ITA new woman, as Frenchman David Goffin had only managed one match to the quarter‑finals.

In the men's draw, the early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic opened the way for a new champion, with Italian Flavio Cobolli knocking off Chinese qualifier Zhi‑Jian Yun. Cobolli, who continues to impress on clay, will face the 25‑year‑old Czech Zachary Svajda, who defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo to secure a deep run at his first Grand Slam.

Those matches were part of a field full of drama, as many players struggled with the transition from the first two sets to a decisive third, especially in the face of high‑pressure situations. The day also showcased rising stars and surprising upsets: Mali French teenager Azelia Dako fell to Marek Pospisil of the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Shintaro Imanishi became the first Japanese male to reach the Masters 1000 quarter‑final on home soil, showing a steady performance despite having criticised the event's poor weather conditions. Challenger wins by Hungarian Dániel Pósta highlight the depth of the men's rankings, with even better odds for a breakthrough among junior players at the French Open tournament as players across Europe and the United States battle for their place in the elite groups.

The tournament continues to solidify its reputation as a key barrier to be broken by lower‑ranked players who could later become a formidable presence in the tennis circuit.





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Coco Gauff Anastasia Potapova French Open Roland Garros Champion Defeat

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