Geelong Cats Dismantle Brisbane Lions in Commanding Gabba Rematch

Shaun Mannagh's five-goal haul and a dominant third-quarter surge led Geelong to a decisive victory over the reigning premiers, Brisbane, in a high-stakes encounter at the Gabba.

In a display of sheer dominance and tactical brilliance, the Geelong Cats secured a resounding victory over the reigning premiers, the Brisbane Lions , in a highly anticipated grand final rematch held at the Gabba on Thursday night.

The encounter, which carried significant emotional and competitive weight, saw Geelong emerge triumphant with a final score of 17.15 (117) to 11.10 (76). While the first half of the match remained a tense and closely contested affair, the game shifted dramatically after the main break. The third quarter became the defining period of the match, as the Cats unleashed a relentless offensive blitz that left the Lions struggling to keep pace.

Central to this surge was Shaun Mannagh, who produced a career-defining performance by booting five goals in total, including a breathtaking three-goal burst within a mere three-minute window. Mannagh later described himself as being in a flow state during that critical period, attributing some of his success to a pre-game meeting with legendary mentor Jason Akermanis, who provided valuable insights into navigating the unique challenges of the Gabba.

Beyond the scoring prowess of Mannagh, the victory was built on a foundation of exceptional all-round play and strategic defensive pressure. Bailey Smith was a standout performer, dominating the midfield with 34 disposals, 11 tackles, and seven clearances, while also adding two goals to the scoreboard. His energy and versatility were complemented by Oisin Mullin, whose disciplined approach effectively neutralized the influence of Brisbane's dual Brownlow medallist, Lachie Neale.

The Cats' efficiency was evident early on, as Patrick Dangerfield and Smith combined for early goals, helping Geelong establish a commanding inside-50 count of 23 to eight. Although Brisbane attempted a spirited comeback in the second quarter, led by the agility of Charlie Cameron and the efforts of Darcy Wilmot, the Lions were unable to sustain their momentum.

A critical turning point occurred when a dropped mark by Zac Bailey allowed Geelong to seize total control, leading to five goals in just seven minutes and stretching the lead to a massive 41 points. Despite the triumph, the night was not without its moments of concern regarding player health. Tom Stewart, who recently celebrated his 200-game milestone, caused a brief scare when he left the field with a suspected hamstring injury in the closing moments.

However, the relief was palpable when Stewart revealed he had simply suffered a corkie. On a less positive note, Jack Martin was forced to finish the game on the bench due to a recurring calf issue, highlighting the ongoing struggle with soft-tissue injuries that has plagued his recent seasons. From the Brisbane perspective, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow.

The Lions appeared disjointed, particularly in the third quarter where they managed only two early tackles, a performance described by analysts as simply not good enough. The absence of Dayne Zorko, who was a late withdrawal, left a void that James Tunstill struggled to fill on a wet night. Hugh McCluggage, usually a pillar of stability for the Lions, was uncharacteristically sloppy, mirroring the general frustration of the Brisbane camp.

Looking ahead, this victory serves as a powerful statement of intent from Chris Scott's side. By defeating the back-to-back premiers on their home soil following a grueling five-day turnaround and significant travel, Geelong has proven that they remain formidable contenders in the premiership race. The win improves their record to 7-3, placing them a full game ahead of Brisbane, who now sit at 6-4.

Commentators have noted that this result is perhaps one of the most significant wins of the home-and-away season, signaling that the Cats have not fallen off the cliff as some early-season critics feared. Instead, they are clicking at exactly the right time. For Brisbane, the loss is a wake-up call, with veteran Josh Dunkley admitting that the Cats have been their toughest opposition this year.

As the season progresses, the psychological edge gained by Geelong from this rematch will likely play a crucial role in the final standings





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