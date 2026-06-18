Geelong Cats ruled out star duo for AFL blockbuster against Fremantle

Geelong coach Chris Scott addresses the absences of Bailey Smith and Tom Stewart ahead of the top-of-the-table AFL clash with Fremantle, highlighting the team's approach to player fitness and the significance of the match.

Geelong Cats coach Chris Scott has confirmed that star midfielder Bailey Smith and veteran defender Tom Stewart will miss the crucial AFL match against Fremantle.

Smith was ruled out due to illness, while Stewart remains sidelined following a concussion sustained in the round-13 loss to Adelaide. Scott described the decision to excluding Smith as straightforward, noting the player was not fit to travel to Perth. The coach also highlighted a change in team management philosophy, emphasizing a reluctance to field players who are not at their best. Despite the setbacks, forward Jeremy Cameron has been named despite a hip complaint.

Jack Bowes comes into the side as a direct replacement for Smith. The match, scheduled for an 8:10pm AEST start, represents a top-of-the-ladder clash with Fremantle entering the week as the competition leader. Geelong, currently third, acknowledges the challenge but remains determined to compete fiercely without their key personnel





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AFL Geelong Cats Fremantle Dockers Bailey Smith Tom Stewart Chris Scott Injury Illness Concussion Round 15 Team News

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