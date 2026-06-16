Geelong Cats Under Fire Over Tom Stewart Concussion Transparency and Injury Reporting

Geelong Cats face growing scrutiny over the ambiguity surrounding Tom Stewart's concussion timeline and the club's injury list updates. Questions persist about when Stewart entered the mandatory 12-day protocol, impacting his Thursday night availability, while the omission of Mitch Edwards' surgery from official lists raises further transparency concerns.

The Geelong Cats are facing scrutiny over their handling of injury information, particularly regarding star defender Tom Stewart 's concussion timeline and the club's broader transparency.

Questions have intensified about when Stewart entered the mandatory 12-day concussion protocol after he was concussed in the win over Adelaide, his second head knock in nine months following the incident in last year's preliminary final against Hawthorn. This murkiness directly impacts his availability for the upcoming Thursday night blockbuster against Fremantle, with his participation still uncertain after missing Round 15 against Gold Coast.

Neither the club nor the AFL has provided a definitive start date for the protocol, leading to confusion and criticism from media and former players. Fox Footy reporter Jon Ralph expressed that while minor injury updates can be vague, concussion details require absolute clarity due to the sport's heightened focus on player welfare. Ralph stated, "I completely understand why they would gild the lily with things like Jeremy Cameron...

But we've done so much in the community to promote the awareness around head knocks. Is he in the 12-day concussion protocol? When did it start? I just don't think we need to be having any subterfuge around head knocks.

" Panellist Corbin Middlemas added that based on the typical 12-day window, Stewart should be eligible to play this week, but the lack of clarity from Geelong is problematic. Middlemas referenced the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), specifically Article 2.7 on Injury Updates, which mandates clubs to provide credible, responsible, and specific information and update it promptly. He suggested the issue might now be an AFL-wide enforcement problem if other clubs are being more transparent without consequence.

The situation is compounded by the separate case of young ruck Mitch Edwards. Despite multiple reports that the 21-year-old underwent surgery on Monday for an infected hand, Geelong omitted him from its official injury list on Tuesday evening. The club currently lists three players as 'TBC' for Round 16 and another as 'indefinite' with a knee injury.

This pattern of ambiguous communication has drawn repeated criticism, with calls for the AFL to ensure all clubs adhere to the CBA's transparency requirements. The league's silence on Geelong's practices is seen as potentially undermining the agreed standards, leaving fans and the media without reliable information on player availability





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AFL Geelong Cats Tom Stewart Concussion Protocol Injury List Transparency Mitch Edwards AFL Injury Reporting Corbin Middlemas Jon Ralph AFL CBA

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