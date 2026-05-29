Geelong Coach Chris Scott Criticizes AFL Score Review After Costly Blunder

Geelong coach Chris Scott questions the AFL score review system after a missed goal call costs his team in a four-point loss to Carlton, urging the league to use technology as intended.

Geelong coach Chris Scott has questioned the effectiveness of the AFL score review system after a glaring error cost his team a crucial first-quarter goal in their narrow four-point loss to Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday night.

The pivotal moment occurred when Ollie Dempsey kicked what appeared to be a clear goal, but goal umpire David Rodan ruled it a behind. Under the league's recently amended protocols, the AFL review centre was unable to intervene because play had restarted immediately. Scott expressed frustration that the technology, which is designed to correct blunders, was not utilized in such an obvious case.

He stated that the system failed when it was most needed and emphasized that the individuals in the review centre should have recognized the mistake within seconds. However, he acknowledged that under the current rules, the decision could not be overturned. Despite his disappointment, Scott refrained from blaming the defeat solely on the controversial call. He praised Carlton's performance, particularly their dominance in contested situations and their ability to overturn a 20-point deficit.

He noted that the Blues were exceptionally sharp and controlled the stoppage game, with players like Jagga Smith and Will Hayward leading the comeback. Scott admitted that while his team did not play poorly, they lacked the spark of previous weeks. He also addressed the broader issue of the score review process, suggesting that it often takes too long for obvious decisions and that the league should spend time improving its procedures.

The loss leaves Geelong still firmly in the premiership conversation but ends their strong run of form. Scott redirected attention to the need for the AFL to empower its technology to correct obvious mistakes, pointing out that the investment in such systems should ensure their proper use. He maintained that the umpires and review officials should be held to high standards, but he would not dwell on the matter.

The Cats will now look to regroup for a challenging stretch of the season, while the debate over the score review system continues to resonate across the league





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AFL Score Review Chris Scott Geelong Controversy

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