Scientists at Geelong Botanic Gardens harvest rare pollen from the endangered corpse flower 'Pete' to save the species from extinction in Indonesian jungles.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Geelong Botanic Gardens this week to witness the rare bloom of a corpse flower, known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum. The event, centered around a specific plant named Pete, drew crowds into a humid greenhouse maintained at 27 degrees Celsius to observe the striking and odoriferous spectacle. While the public experience was dominated by the plant's notorious scent, a critical scientific operation was simultaneously underway behind the scenes to ensure the species' survival.

The Overwhelming Scent Experience for Visitors

The atmospheric conditions inside the greenhouse were intense, with visitors enduring persistent mosquitos and intermittent mist from overhead watering systems while waiting to see the bloom. The olfactory experience was described using vivid and unappealing comparisons, with words like rotting fish, dirty socks, and mouldy carpet frequently used to characterize the odor. John Tucker, a visitor from Geelong, offered a nuanced perspective on the smell, comparing it to the general funk stench found at the bottom of a teenage boy's school bag rather than pure rotten flesh.

Also read Ally Morphett reflects on emotional 2026 and Sydney Swans AFLW semifinal victory over Geelong

Despite the powerful and overpowering nature of the scent, the plant itself provided a dramatic conclusion to its flowering cycle. After fulfilling its reproductive role, the structure of the corpse flower appeared to collapse or take a bow on Friday morning, signaling the end of this rare biological event. The plant's ability to draw such significant public attention highlights the unique intersection of natural wonder and scientific curiosity that defines these botanical displays.

Conservation Urgency and Scientific Extraction

Beyond the public spectacle, the primary objective of this event was conservation. Scientists estimate that fewer than 1,000 of these plants remain in their native jungles of Indonesia, making them an endangered species facing multiple threats. The decline in population is driven by poaching, climate change, and extensive deforestation for palm oil, timber, or agriculture. Additionally, their reproductive cycle is stubbornly infrequent, with the flower blooming for only up to two days every seven to ten years, complicating natural pollination efforts.

Advertisement

Dr. Rebecca Miller, a research scientist with Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, led the effort to harvest Pete's pollen to serve as an insurance policy against extinction. Utilizing a scalpel for precision, Dr. Miller performed what was described as stinky surgery to extract the pollen before the flower fully collapsed. This marked the first time pollen from a corpse flower has been stored at the Victorian Conservation Seedbank located at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Melbourne, representing a significant step in their conservation strategy.

Storage Protocols and Future Viability

The harvested pollen will be subjected to rigorous preservation protocols designed to maximize its longevity. Dr. Miller explained that the samples will be stored at varying temperatures, specifically minus 20 and minus 80 degrees Celsius. The process also involves adjusting the relative humidity and moisture content of the pollen to ensure it remains viable for potential future use. The ultimate goal is to maintain these samples for a few years so they can be used to pollinate flowers in other botanic gardens around the world.

However, expectations are managed with scientific realism regarding the success of these efforts. Dr. Miller noted that the viability of the stored pollen is likely to be low, which is typical for this species and has been observed in other institutions globally. Despite these challenges, the initiative represents a proactive measure to preserve genetic diversity and support international conservation networks dedicated to saving rare botanical species from disappearing entirely.

Broader Ecological Impact and Public Engagement

Staff at Geelong Botanic Gardens expressed pride in their role in this global conservation effort, noting that the endangered status of the plant generates significant public interest. Lucy Griffiths, a horticulturalist at the gardens, highlighted that the rarity of the corpse flower in the wild motivates people to learn about the threats it faces and makes the institution feel special to be part of its preservation. This engagement serves a dual purpose by raising awareness about the plant while supporting the broader scientific mission of seed banking and genetic preservation.

Advertisement

Dr. Miller also hopes that the spotlight on Pete will draw attention to Australia's native plants that utilize similar reproductive techniques. She emphasized that the Arum family, or Araceae, is distributed globally, and Australia contributes a special and often underappreciated element to this family. By highlighting these connections, the institution aims to foster a deeper appreciation for native biodiversity and the complex ecological mechanisms that allow these rare and beautiful plants to survive in their specific habitats.