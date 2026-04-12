Geelong Gears Up to Face West Coast with Strategic Lineup Changes

Geelong makes key changes, resting Blicavs, Henry, and Martin, while welcoming back Kolodjashnij, O’Connor, and Worpel for their match against West Coast. The game, taking place at Norwood Oval, sees West Coast also making adjustments. Both teams aim to improve their positions in the AFL standings.

Geelong Football Club has made strategic changes to its lineup for the upcoming match, opting to rest key players Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry, and Jack Martin. The team welcomes back Jake Kolodjashnij, Mark O’Connor, and James Worpel.

The absence of Blicavs means his milestone 300th AFL game will be delayed, most likely until the highly anticipated home game against the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium. Meanwhile, Jack Henry and Jack Martin are listed as emergencies alongside Mitch Knevitt, indicating that late changes from coach Chris Scott are a possibility.<\/p>

Jake Kolodjashnij's return is particularly noteworthy, as he hasn't played a senior game for Geelong since their 2024 preliminary final loss to the Brisbane Lions, adding excitement to the team's defensive capabilities. West Coast has also made adjustments to their team following their Easter loss. Jamie Cripps has been rested, while Matt Flynn and Malakai Champion have been dropped. In their place, Elijah Hewett, Bailey Williams, and Deven Robertson, a new recruit from Brisbane, will join the squad, bringing fresh talent and a change of pace to the Eagles.<\/p>

The game is set to take place at Norwood Oval, with Steve Barrett providing on-the-ground coverage. Geelong, the grand finalists from last year, enters the match as the favorites against West Coast, who finished at the bottom of the ladder last season. Despite their different standings from last year, both teams currently share similar records, with two wins and two losses each, placing them closely together on the ladder.<\/p>

The Cats, currently in 12th position, suffered a heavy defeat against Gold Coast in their opening match but have since bounced back with hard-fought victories against Fremantle and Adelaide before their setback. West Coast, placed 13th, has already surpassed their win total from the previous season. They started their campaign with a loss to the Suns but achieved wins against North Melbourne and Essendon. However, they faced a significant defeat last week against the Swans by a considerable margin, and will be looking to prove that result was an anomaly.<\/p>

The match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval is the first of three games being covered today, commencing at 12:30 (AEDT). Following this game, the coverage will shift to GWS versus Richmond at Barossa Park, starting at 3:15pm (AEDT), before concluding with the day's feature match: Port Adelaide versus St Kilda at Adelaide Oval. Reporters will be stationed at each game to provide updates on the news, key moments, and overall atmosphere, ensuring that fans stay informed throughout the day's matches.<\/p>

The anticipation for the Geelong versus West Coast game is high, with Geelong aiming to build on their recent wins and West Coast hoping to regain momentum after a tough loss, promising an exciting and unpredictable contest. The return of Kolodjashnij adds a defensive boost for Geelong, while the new inclusions for West Coast aim to add energy and a fresh approach. With both teams eager to improve their positions on the ladder, the game promises a tight and competitive battle.<\/p>

The game day excitement includes pre-game preparations and fan anticipation, showcased through images from Norwood Oval. The images reveal the atmosphere and the excitement among the fans waiting for the start of the match. The strategic team selections and injury updates add intrigue to the game. The match is also a test for Geelong’s defensive strategies in light of their recent changes, as the West Coast side aims to find their form after the setback.<\/p>

The presence of reporters on the scene and expert commentary helps engage fans and keep them updated on all the important details. The game between Geelong and West Coast is set to become an important event in the ongoing AFL season. The inclusion of new players for both sides adds another layer of excitement, making the contest highly anticipated. The emphasis is on teamwork, strategy, and game-day moments.<\/p>

As the season progresses, these games will provide important insights into the teams' strategies, player performances, and their quest for success. This AFL encounter is just one of many that add to the drama of the football season, keeping the public engaged and highlighting the highs and lows of the sport. Further information on game coverage and player updates will continue throughout the day.<\/p>





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