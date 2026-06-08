Geelong man found dead under armchair after years missing; asylum‑seeker linked to his disappearance faces inquest

A neighbour uncovered the skeletal remains of Ashley Lunn, a 25‑year‑old with an intellectual disability, beneath a discarded armchair in Geelong. Authorities allege the woman who claimed to be his girlfriend, asylum‑seeker Maria Phillips, used his disability pension and may be involved in his death. An inquest will hear evidence and examine possible homicide.

A grisly discovery in a Geelong backyard has brought renewed scrutiny to the puzzling death of a 25‑year‑old man with an intellectual disability. In September 2019 a neighbour, intending to locate underground sewer pipes, excavated a section of his own yard along Sparks Road and uncovered a human skeleton wrapped in a battered armchair and a plastic swag.

The first bone to emerge was a skull, hair still attached, followed by a femur, hip bone and other fragments. The remains were covered with newspaper catalogues and a purple armchair, items that appeared to have been discarded on a shared fence line. The body was later identified as Ashley Lunn, a resident of the Norlane suburb, who had not been seen for several months.

No missing‑person alert had been issued and no community appeals had been made to locate the church volunteer. Investigators have pieced together a disturbing timeline. Lunn, who received NDIS funding and lived independently in a rented property since 2016, reportedly shared the home with a woman who presented herself as his girlfriend. Court documents reveal that the woman, known to authorities as Maria Phillips, used a number of aliases, including the name Bree and even Lunn's own name.

Police believe Phillips had been living at the property from at least mid‑2016. In June of that year Lunn confided to his disability support worker that Phillips had taken his bank card and withdrawn a large sum of cash, yet he declined to press charges, merely requesting assistance to purchase food. By 2018 Lunn told his support worker he no longer required their services. The last CCTV footage of Lunn shows him with Phillips at an ATM in August 2018.

His final rental payment was made in May 2019; shortly after, in August, police attended the premises to repossess the home. The exact moment of his death remains unknown, with a post‑mortem unable to determine cause or time of death. Nonetheless, the coroner's inquest will consider the possibility of homicide, especially given the lack of contact with friends or family in the months before his disappearance.

The legal proceedings are now focusing on Phillips, who was previously convicted of fraudulently using Lunn's disability support pension. At a recent directions hearing she appeared by audio link from a New South Wales hospital where she was being treated for mental‑health related issues. Phillips, an asylum seeker, explained that inconsistent medical care had worsened her condition and she objected to attending court in person. Despite her objections, State Coroner Liberty Sanger ordered her to appear.

The coroner's office noted that no family members were present at the latest hearing. The upcoming inquest, scheduled for Wednesday, will examine the circumstances surrounding Lunn's death and the role played by Phillips, who is expected to be compelled to give evidence. The case highlights systemic failures in protecting vulnerable adults, the challenges faced by asylum seekers within the legal system, and the difficulties of monitoring NDIS recipients when support networks break down





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Missing Persons Disability Support Asylum Seeker Homicide Investigation Coroner Inquest

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