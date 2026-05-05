Geelong Mother Details Rise in Antisemitism Faced by Her Children

A Geelong mother, using the pseudonym AAP, has given evidence of a significant increase in antisemitism experienced by her high school-aged children, including disturbing comments made at school and online.

A Geelong mother, identified only as AAP to protect her privacy, is providing testimony detailing a disturbing rise in antisemitism experienced by her children. Her account reveals a complex relationship with her own Jewish heritage, describing herself as Jewish but not actively practicing, having grown more connected to her maternal lineage as an adult.

She positions herself as somewhat distanced from the core Jewish community, a situation further highlighted by her children’s attendance at single-sex Catholic schools where they appear to be the sole Jewish students. This isolation, she explains, has made them particularly vulnerable to the escalating antisemitic sentiment they’ve encountered.

The situation began to deteriorate following casual, yet deeply offensive, jokes made by students regarding potential costumes for their final year ‘muckup day’ – specifically, references to Adolf Hitler and the perpetrators of the Bondi shootings. This seemingly innocuous starting point quickly morphed into a pervasive atmosphere of negativity directed towards Jewish people, manifesting in the language used by students both within the school environment and, crucially, on social media platforms.

Her children were exposed to a barrage of hateful comments, including shockingly explicit statements advocating for the completion of the Holocaust and denying any historical legitimacy to Israel. The impact on her children has been profound, leading them to express a desire to disown their Jewish identity and grapple with the incomprehensible hatred directed towards their faith. AAP emphasized the difficulty her children face in understanding such animosity, stating they struggle to reconcile the prejudice with their own moral compass.

The antisemitism wasn’t confined to overt attacks; it permeated everyday interactions, with derogatory terms like “dirty Jew” being casually used by seemingly ordinary students. This created a climate of fear, as her son experienced firsthand when he initially believed such slurs were directed at him, only to realize they were aimed at someone else – a chilling indication of the normalization of antisemitic language.

The mother’s testimony underscores the insidious nature of antisemitism and its ability to infiltrate even seemingly tolerant environments, leaving lasting emotional scars on young people. She highlights the particular vulnerability of Jewish children who may already feel isolated or different, and the urgent need to address the spread of hate speech, particularly online. The case raises important questions about the responsibility of schools and social media companies in protecting students from antisemitism and fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment.

The mother’s decision to come forward, despite the personal risk, demonstrates a commitment to raising awareness about this growing problem and advocating for the safety and well-being of Jewish children. She stresses that while her family isn’t deeply embedded within the Jewish community, her children understand the fundamental principles of right and wrong and are deeply troubled by the hatred they’ve witnessed.

The pervasive nature of the antisemitism, coupled with the shocking content of the online comments, has left her children feeling “absolutely shocked” and struggling to comprehend the motivations behind such prejudice. The mother’s account serves as a stark warning about the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and the importance of actively challenging hate speech wherever it occurs. It also highlights the need for education and dialogue to promote understanding and empathy between different communities.

The testimony paints a picture of a family grappling with the emotional fallout of witnessing and experiencing antisemitism, and the challenges of navigating a world where hatred can so easily take root and spread. The mother’s bravery in sharing her story is a powerful reminder of the human cost of prejudice and the urgent need for collective action to combat it





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Antisemitism Hate Speech Jewish Community School Bullying Social Media Prejudice Discrimination Australia Geelong Children Education

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