Geelong Refinery Fire Extinguished, Fuel Supply Assured

A major fire at the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong has been brought under control after a 13-hour battle, with no injuries reported. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the site and assured the public that fuel supplies for the nation and Victoria remain secure, with production continuing at reduced levels and robust import strategies in place. Agreements with Export Finance Australia and BP, along with significant oil imports from Asia, are bolstering supply, while a urea deal with Indonesia addresses fertilizer concerns.

A significant blaze at the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong, Victoria, was successfully extinguished after a prolonged 13-hour operation by emergency services. While the fire, which sparked concerns about Australia 's already strained fuel supply , caused no injuries, it did temporarily disrupt operations. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the refinery this morning to assess the situation, reassuring the public that the incident would not significantly impact the nation's fuel availability.

Petrol production, though reduced to approximately 60 percent of normal levels, continued throughout the event. Albanese expressed optimism that production would gradually increase in the coming period, aligning with the company's hopes. Viva Energy chief executive Scott Wyatt indicated that a definitive timeline for repairs and a full return to operational capacity could not yet be provided, pending further assessment. He acknowledged that there would be a financial impact resulting from the fire but assured consumers that this cost would not be reflected in prices at the pump. Wyatt emphasized that Viva Energy was well-prepared to manage any production shortfalls through its existing import schedule, describing their import arrangements as robust and anticipating no difficulties in continuing to supply Victoria with fuel. Viva Energy plays a crucial role in the nation's energy landscape, supplying around 10 percent of Australia's total fuel needs and a substantial 50 percent of Victoria's demand. In response to the potential for national supply disruptions, both Viva Energy and Ampol have secured agreements with Export Finance Australia, providing underwriting for spot cargoes of oil imports. This measure aims to bolster the national supply chain and mitigate any potential deficits. Adding to these efforts, Prime Minister Albanese announced that fuel giant BP has also entered into an agreement to enhance its global oil import capabilities. Further bolstering Australia's energy security, 100 million litres of oil are currently en route to the country from Brunei and South Korea. These crucial imports were secured through agreements finalized within the last 24 hours, following the Prime Minister's recent diplomatic engagements across the Asia-Pacific region. In a separate but related development addressing another critical supply chain issue, Albanese extended his gratitude to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for a deal that will deliver an additional 20 percent of Australia's urea requirements. This initiative is designed to help alleviate the growing fertilizer crisis, which is developing in parallel with the more prominent fuel supply concerns. The comprehensive approach taken by the government, involving international partnerships and strategic import arrangements, underscores the commitment to ensuring stable and reliable access to essential commodities for both industries and consumers





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geelong Refinery Viva Energy Fuel Supply Australia Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Fire Erupts at Viva Energy's Geelong RefineryFirefighters are battling a significant blaze at Viva Energy Group's Geelong refinery in Corio, Victoria. The fire, reported late Wednesday night with explosions and flames, was not yet under control but all staff were accounted for. The refinery is a critical national fuel supplier, raising concerns about Australia's fuel security.

Read more »

Major Fire Erupts at Viva Energy Geelong RefineryA significant fire has broken out at Viva Energy Group's Geelong refinery in Corio, Victoria. Firefighters are on the scene, but the extent of the damage is not yet clear. The blaze, reported late Wednesday night after multiple calls about explosions and flames, was not yet under control, though all staff have been accounted for. The refinery is a critical supplier of fuel for Victoria and Australia.

Read more »

Major Fire Engulfs Viva Energy Geelong Refinery Amidst Fuel Security WorriesA significant fire, accompanied by reports of explosions, has broken out at Viva Energy Group's crucial Geelong refinery in Victoria. Emergency services are on the scene battling the blaze, which was not yet under control. All staff have been accounted for, but the extent of damage remains unclear. The incident heightens existing concerns about Australia's fuel security, especially following recent geopolitical events impacting global oil supplies and the government's efforts to mitigate rising fuel costs.

Read more »

Major Fire Engulfs Viva Energy Refinery in Corio, GeelongVictorian firefighters are battling a significant blaze at Viva Energy's refinery in Corio, Geelong, which began Wednesday night. While the fire is not yet under control and involves highly flammable materials, authorities state there is no immediate threat to the public. The incident is expected to impact fuel production, particularly petrol, though overseas supply may mitigate shortfalls. An investigation into the accidental cause is underway.

Read more »

Geelong oil refinery fire live updates: Fire 'very confronting', CEO says as firefighters battle blazeAuthorities are working to douse a fire engulfing the Geelong Viva Enery oil refinery, one of two major refineries in the country. Follow live.

Read more »

Geelong oil refinery fire live updates: Equipment failure to blame for refinery fire, firefighters sayAuthorities are fighting a fire engulfing the Geelong Viva Energy oil refinery, one of two major refineries in the country. Follow live.

Read more »