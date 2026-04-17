Geelong Refinery Fire Not Enough to Trigger National Fuel Security Escalation, PM Confirms

A significant fire at Viva Energy's Geelong refinery, one of Australia's two operational fuel processing plants, will not necessitate the activation of the next stage in the government's national fuel security plan, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. While the blaze has reduced petrol production to 60% and diesel and jet fuel to 80% due to safety measures, the Prime Minister stated that the current damage does not warrant a move to a higher level of the four-step security roadmap. The government is, however, bolstering fuel security through other means, including expanding a deal with BP to underwrite additional fuel cargoes from Brunei and South Korea. The fire, which occurred in a section dedicated to petrol production, is not considered suspicious. While the full extent of the damage and its long-term impact on production capacity is still being assessed by Viva Energy, the company's chief executive indicated no immediate disruption to supply in the Victorian market. The incident highlights Australia's reliance on its limited refining capacity and the ongoing global volatility in oil markets, exacerbated by international conflicts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that a substantial fire at Viva Energy 's refinery in Geelong , a crucial facility among Australia's limited operational fuel processing plants, will not trigger the progression to the next phase of the government's four-step national fuel security plan. The incident, which engulfed a section of the site dedicated to petrol production late on Wednesday, has led to a reduction in overall operations.

The refinery is now functioning at a reduced capacity, with petrol production significantly impacted. Mr. Albanese, who cut short his visit to Malaysia to assess the situation firsthand, confirmed the fire's severity but emphasized that it did not meet the threshold for escalating the nation's fuel security measures. Australia is currently in stage two of a carefully designed four-stage plan, implemented to prepare for and mitigate the effects of global events on domestic fuel supply. The Prime Minister's assertion provides a degree of reassurance amidst ongoing global oil market uncertainties. The fire, while concerning, is not believed to be suspicious in origin. The reduction in operational capacity at the Geelong facility has seen petrol production decrease to 60 percent of its usual output. Similarly, diesel and jet fuel production have been curtailed to 80 percent of capacity as a precautionary measure to ensure safety and facilitate damage assessment. This careful approach underscores the government's priority on safety while managing the operational consequences of the blaze. The Viva Energy refinery plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the nation, typically accounting for approximately 10 percent of Australia's total fuel consumption and a substantial 50 percent of Victoria's fuel needs. The potential for prolonged disruption to this supply chain was acknowledged by Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who cautioned that damage to the site could have ramifications for petrol availability over an extended period. Viva Energy's chief executive, Scott Wyatt, has indicated that a comprehensive assessment of the damage is necessary before a timeline for a return to full production capacity can be provided. Despite the immediate impact on production, Mr. Wyatt expressed confidence that the incident would not lead to a disruption in the company's supply commitments to the Victorian market. The government's response also includes proactive measures to enhance national fuel resilience. Prime Minister Albanese announced that BP would be incorporated into an existing agreement with Export Finance Australia. This agreement empowers the government to provide financial guarantees for the delivery of additional fuel cargoes. These shipments are being sourced from international suppliers, including Brunei and South Korea, and are part of a broader strategy to secure vital resources. The new legislation, which received parliamentary approval last month, grants the federal government the authority to assume the financial risks associated with fuel shipments that might otherwise be deemed too costly for private fuel companies to undertake. This initiative demonstrates a commitment to ensuring a stable and secure fuel supply for the Australian public, particularly in the face of global supply chain vulnerabilities. Mr. Albanese's recent overseas tour, encompassing Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia, was strategically designed to strengthen relationships with key fuel exporting nations and secure future supply arrangements. Further discussions with Indonesia have also foreshadowed potential additional agreements aimed at bolstering Australia's energy security. The Prime Minister also reiterated the government's firm stance on maintaining existing sanctions against Russia and Iran, even as the global community navigates a complex landscape of oil supply challenges. The situation at the Geelong refinery, while a local event, is viewed within the broader context of global energy dynamics and the government's commitment to safeguarding Australia's energy independence and security. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of diversified energy sources and robust domestic infrastructure. The government's multi-pronged approach, combining the management of domestic incidents with strategic international partnerships and financial risk mitigation, aims to ensure a stable and reliable fuel supply for all Australians. The focus remains on understanding the full scope of the damage and working collaboratively with Viva Energy to restore full operational capacity as swiftly and safely as possible, all while maintaining the integrity of the national fuel security plan





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