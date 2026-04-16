Geelong Refinery Fire: Residents Slam Emergency Communication as Authorities Defend Response

Community members near the Viva Energy oil refinery in Geelong have criticized emergency services for perceived a lack of communication during a major fire, while authorities maintain that updates were provided via the VicEmergency app and website.

Residents residing in close proximity to the Geelong oil refinery have voiced significant concerns, alleging a severe deficiency in communication from emergency authorities during a substantial blaze that erupted late Wednesday night. The fire, which involved the Viva Energy refinery and followed an explosion believed to be caused by a gas leak from a malfunctioning mechanical component in the facility's mogas alkylation plant, burned for approximately 13 hours before being brought under control.

During a community gathering held on Thursday evening, several residents shared their experiences and frustrations. One attendee highlighted that the information disseminated through the VicEmergency app was inaccurately characterized as a minor incident, with no subsequent updates provided. This individual expressed a prolonged period of uncertainty, stating that they repeatedly checked for information but found emergency service communications to be non-existent. They emphasized their expectation of community engagement, given the refinery's stated emergency response plans, yet reported receiving no substantive updates for over twelve hours. The discrepancy between the app's description of a 'small incident' and the reality of a significant refinery fire fueled their apprehension.

Further compounding the issue, other community members reported receiving no alerts whatsoever from the VicEmergency app during the critical hours of the fire. Some individuals remained unaware of the explosion that had occurred for a considerable time. Brett McBride, a local resident, articulated his concern, noting the absence of any audible alarm, a stark contrast to the weekly siren tests. He conveyed a deep-seated worry for the safety of his family and children, expressing uncertainty about the potential blast radius of the refinery and a strong desire to avoid any associated risks.

In response to these criticisms, Incident Controller Anthony Pearce defended the communication strategies employed by the authorities. He acknowledged that fires are initially categorized as small until a comprehensive assessment can be completed and information updated accordingly. Mr. Pearce assured the gathered community that the fire no longer posed a threat and had been successfully extinguished, expressing confidence in the safety of the area. He also detailed the involvement of specialist teams, including hazmat technicians and the Environment Protection Authority, who were actively assessing environmental impacts. Fire investigators were scheduled to gain access to the site on Friday to evaluate the full extent of the damage.

The gravity of the situation was further underscored by the anticipated visits of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was cutting short a trip to Malaysia, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, all of whom were expected at the refinery on Friday.





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Geelong Oil Refinery Fire Emergency Communication Viva Energy Vicemergency App Community Concerns

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