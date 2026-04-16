Geelong Refinery Fire Sparks Concerns Over Victorian Fuel Prices and Supply

A major fire at Viva Energy's Geelong oil refinery has led to warnings of potential price hikes and temporary supply disruptions for Victorian motorists. Experts anticipate short-lived impacts, but the incident occurs amidst global oil price volatility and existing supply concerns.

A significant fire erupted at Viva Energy 's oil facility near Geelong late on Wednesday, raging for approximately 13 hours before being brought under control. This incident carries potential ramifications for fuel prices and supply within Victoria. Motorists in the state are being advised to prepare for a potential increase in petrol prices, with estimates suggesting a rise of up to 20 cents per litre.

However, experts in oil and supply chains indicate that the impact is likely to be short-lived. The Viva Energy Corio facility is one of only two domestic refineries in Australia, playing a crucial role in reducing the nation's substantial dependence on direct fuel imports from Asia. Authorities have cautioned that the full extent of the damage sustained by the refinery remains unclear. Vlado Vivoda, an honorary fellow at the University of Queensland’s sustainable minerals institute, has projected that unleaded petrol prices in Victoria could climb by as much as 20 cents per litre. He also anticipates that some service stations may experience temporary fuel outages. Vivoda stated, I don’t think there’s going to be an actual shortage, but tankers move very slowly … it takes time to bring extra cargos. He further noted that national prices and supply are unlikely to be affected, as other states are currently importing fuel to meet their demands. The Geelong refinery possesses the capability to process crude oil into a range of products, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and specialized items. These refined products are then distributed via pipelines or shipped to storage terminals, ultimately reaching service stations and commercial clients such as airlines and road transport companies. David Leaney, a supply chain specialist at the Australian National University, highlighted that the majority of fuel processed in Geelong remains within Victoria, supplying approximately half of the state’s petrol needs. Leaney anticipates a short-term price spike and temporary availability issues, confined primarily to Victoria. He elaborated, It’s going to impact Victorian petrol supply, but we are talking about weeks not months, subject to the repair and re-establishment of supply from the refinery. This fire occurs at a particularly sensitive juncture for Australia, given the considerable surge in global oil prices attributed to the conflict in the Middle East, and ongoing concerns regarding supply security. While Viva Energy operates one of Australia's largest fuel and convenience networks, encompassing brands like OTR, Reddy Express, and Liberty, many of its service stations located outside Victoria, including those in New South Wales, depend on imported petrol. Lurion De Mello, an energy economist at Macquarie University, suggested that the disruption to Victorian supply could prompt the federal government to authorize fuel companies to release additional quantities from their minimum stockholdings, a measure previously implemented in March. De Mello commented, Any extra supply that’s released from the wholesale to the retail level, I think that will definitely help with the prices and so forth. Furthermore, if the Geelong refinery is unable to process its incoming crude oil shipments into usable fuels, these orders could potentially be rerouted. Tracking data indicated that shipments of oil from the United States, Argentina, and Algeria were en route to Geelong as of Thursday morning. In response to the incident, Viva Energy shares were placed in a trading halt early on Thursday, pending an official announcement from the company regarding the severity of the damage to the refinery and the anticipated impact on petrol supplies. Australia's refining capacity is limited, with only two refineries in operation. The second refinery is located in Brisbane and is operated by Ampol, collectively producing roughly one-third of Australia's overall petrol requirements





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