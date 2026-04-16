Geelong Refinery Fire Sparks Price Hike Fears and Supply Concerns

A major fire at Viva Energy's Geelong refinery has led to warnings of potential petrol price increases and short-term supply disruptions in Victoria, with experts stating the impact could last for several weeks. The incident occurs amid wider global oil market volatility.

A significant fire erupted at Viva Energy ’s oil facility near Geelong late on Wednesday, burning intensely for approximately 13 hours before finally being extinguished. Authorities have cautioned that the full extent of the damage remains uncertain.

Victorian motorists are being advised to prepare for a potential increase in petrol prices, with estimates suggesting a rise of up to 20 cents per litre. However, oil and supply chain experts generally believe these effects will be temporary.

The Viva Energy Corio facility is one of only two domestic refineries in Australia, playing a crucial role in reducing the nation's considerable reliance on direct fuel imports from Asia. This refinery is capable of processing crude oil into essential products such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and various specialized products.

These refined fuels are then distributed via pipelines and shipped to storage terminals, ultimately reaching service stations and commercial clients, including airlines and road transport businesses. A substantial portion of the fuel refined in Geelong remains within Victoria, supplying approximately half of the state's petrol needs.

According to David Leaney, a supply chain specialist at the Australian National University, the immediate impact will likely be confined to short-term price spikes and localized availability issues within Victoria. He anticipates that the disruption will last for a matter of weeks, contingent upon the successful repair and re-establishment of supply from the refinery.

This incident occurs at a particularly sensitive juncture for Australia's energy security, given the recent surge in global oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East and ongoing concerns about supply stability. While Viva Energy manages a substantial fuel and convenience retail network across Australia under brands such as OTR, Reddy Express, and Liberty, many of their outlets outside Victoria, including those in New South Wales, depend on imported petrol.

Lurion De Mello, an energy economist at Macquarie University, suggests that the loss of domestic refining capacity in Victoria might prompt the federal government to authorize the release of additional fuel from strategic reserves, a measure previously employed in March. Such a release, moving fuel from wholesale to retail levels, is expected to help stabilize prices and improve availability.

Furthermore, if the Geelong refinery is unable to process its crude oil orders, these shipments could potentially be rerouted. Tracking data indicated that oil shipments from the United States, Argentina, and Algeria were en route to Geelong on Thursday morning.

Viva Energy's shares were placed in a trading halt early on Thursday, pending a formal announcement regarding the extent of the refinery damage and the anticipated impact on petrol supplies. It is important to note that Australia's two domestic refineries, the Geelong facility and Ampol's refinery in Brisbane, collectively produce around one-third of the nation's petrol requirements, highlighting the significance of this event





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